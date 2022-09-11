Elba Ramalho is received at Rock in Rio with shouts of “Fora, Bolsonaro”

Elba Ramalho performed at Rock in Rio 2022 this Friday (9/9) and was greeted by the festival audience with shouts of “Fora, Bolsonaro” and “Hey, Bolsonaro, will you take the c*”. The theme reverberated on social media, as the singer claimed to be against political demonstrations in her shows.

In June of this year, a video of a concert by Elba Ramalho went viral on social media. At the time, she complained about a choir in favor of candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“No, I don’t want to do politics. Sorry. This is a São João show, not a rally. But that’s okay,” the singer complained. The audience began to scream even louder in support of the presidential candidate, and Elba interrupted the show to wait for the screams to end.

Already this Friday, netizens pointed out a certain irritation from Ramalho after the shouts against the current president of the Republic. “I saw videos of the warm welcome for Elba Ramalho at Rir. Leave us with a warm heart. How cute is the people clearly making L from Love you Elba Ramalho”, joked one.

“Hahaha… what a moment! The ‘exempt’ Elba Ramalho is greeted with shouts of “Hey, Broxonaro, vtnc”! She was visibly embarrassed! I want more!”, scored another.

