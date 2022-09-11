Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6): now privatized, what are the prospects for the company 10 years after MP 579?

Ten years ago, the Brazilian electricity sector had its own 9/11, the date normally associated with the attack on the Twin Towers in New York, USA.

On September 11, 2012, after many months of delaying taking this decision, the government defined its position on the renewal of electricity concessions. Then-President Dilma Rousseff announced a 16.2% cut in residential energy prices and a 28% cut for the productive sector, in order to reduce the so-called Brazil cost and boost industrial production.

The shares of companies in the sector did not react well to this decision and began to record strong losses, after the announcement of Provisional Measure 579, which foresaw a reduction in energy costs of around 20.2% on average for the final consumer. The regulatory risk and the way in which this cut would be made were one of the market’s fears to flee the assets of the sector, traditionally defensive and good dividend payer. Amid the conflicts between the changes in the MP and requests for more time by the electric companies for the renewal of concessions, the shares of companies in the sector continued to register volatility.

The MP caused apprehension in the market since companies with plants and transmission lines that had assets whose concession would end in 2015 could anticipate the renewal of the term. However, if they complied with requirements that would result in the drop in the price of energy. If they did not adhere to the renewal, the plants would have the concession terminated at the end of the contract and it would be re-bidding.

Of the groups that had plants with expiring concession contracts, however, practically only Eletrobras ([ativo=ELETT3];ELET6), then controlled by the federal government, adhered to the proposal. As a result, since MP 579 was instituted until the last trading session of 2012, the company’s shares have fallen by about 50%.

The most impacting month in terms of market value for the company was November 2012, with a 40% drop in assets, with lower-than-expected indemnity values ​​and statements by the company’s managers that the electric company would have its results strongly impacted. In November of that year, Barclays recommended selling the assets with a target price of R$1.

Genial Investimentos analysts highlighted the MP’s impacts on the company’s numbers, summarized in the table below:

After the change, there was a 20% drop in energy tariffs in 2013. However, there was a reverse effect from 2015 onwards and energy prices rose well above inflation in the period, in order to pay, among others, indemnities to generators and transmission companies, in addition to the cost of hydrological risk.

Current scenario: positive view of analysts

After 10 years of the MP that shook the sector, the scenario that is designed for Eletrobras is quite different, having as main vector for encouragement the prospects after the company’s capitalization process on June 9 of this year, in an offer that moved R$ 33.7 billion on the stock exchange and took the company out of state command. With the dilution of the Union’s share in the company, the expectation is that the new management team will be able to reduce costs, among other adjustments.

Eleven highlighted that Eletrobras’ distributors, which were clearly inefficient, came under the company’s control, generating an accumulated loss of almost R$20 billion between 2012 (MP579) and their privatizations in 2018. Currently, companies are already more efficient and profitable in the hands of private operators.

“With an organizational structure with five operating subsidiaries and 77 Special Purpose Entities (SPEs), there are certainly opportunities for the sale of assets, exchange of interests, merger of subsidiaries, among other movements that can unlock value for the company or generate optimization of resources and capturing synergies. Additionally, we also see opportunities to better allocate capital to growth projects”, assess the house’s analysts.

Earlier this month, Bradesco BBI reiterated its recommendation outperform (performance above the market average, equivalent to the purchase) for the former state-owned company, highlighting that the company’s turnaround is closer with the new CEO – Wilson Ferreira Júnior, who has commanded the company before. He was elected as president of the company in August of this year.

“With the arrival of Wilson Ferreira, the company is expected to openly discuss its plans and targets for cutting operating expenses, restructuring and electricity commercialization strategy. We think that the sooner management starts to address these topics, Eletrobras will be less exposed to concerns about potentially softer short-term electricity sales prices in 2023.”

BBI’s 2023 target price for the assets is BRL 68 for ELET3 and BRL 69 for ELET6, respective upside potentials of 50% and 48% in relation to the closing on Friday (9).

After the results of 2Q22 (second quarter of 2022), the bank’s analysts adjusted their estimates and slightly increased the projections for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to R$ 15 .5 billion in 2022 (+7%) and to BRL 22.3 billion in 2023 (up 5%).

Looking at short-term risks, analysts see generation oversupply as the main one. “2Q22 did not show any particular weakness in prices, but in 2023 Eletrobras has 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of uncontracted firm limit and, in recent months, the prices of supply contracts for 2023 have dropped to around R$ 160 megawatt/hour (MWh), of more than 180/MWh”, they point out, adding that the risk is that a good rainy season could put even more pressure on prices.

The BBI also points out that the company with private control, already shows more strength to fight legal battles related to compulsory loan liabilities. Last Tuesday, the company issued a statement informing that it received a court order to pay R$ 6.8 billion related to a new litigation on the subject. According to the electric company, this specific action was unfounded. “Notably, Eletrobras was able to have the money order voided the next day. After talking to management, we are confident that ELET will not take any additional provisions related to this specific claim and classify this as a contingency as having ‘remote’ probability on the balance sheet.”

When it resumed coverage for assets in August of this year, BBI indicated that it believed that Eletrobras will likely become a favorite among global utilities, as not only does the strong cash flow growth appear to be not fully priced, but also their shares should trade at a premium to peers. This is due to: (i) high liquidity (average daily volume around R$1.0 billion); (ii) the ESG appeal (best environmental, social and governance practices), with 36% of the national hydro capital (since thermal generation is not the focus); and (iii) increasing dividends to improve its inefficient capital structure.

After the capitalization, several analysis houses and banks highlighted a positive vision for the company. At the end of July, Itaú BBA resumed coverage for the share with a recommendation equivalent to buy and highlighted: “unstoppable and without strings attached, Eletrobras has our preference in the sector”, given the company’s ability to generate cash, attractive valuation and of payment of dividends. “In addition, we hope that with privatization the company will gain more efficiency, improving its operating results”.

The analysts evaluated that, among the growth paths, they highlight the company’s ability to gain efficiency through cost cutting – especially in terms of cutting personnel expenses, since more than 50% of the composition of manageable costs comes from this segment. .

In addition, given the size of the company, another growth point must be the potential for gains in scale, as Eletrobras operates large plants and the cost of each megawatt generated reduces as the installed capacity increases.

Another value lever is the use of tax credits. “Another point to highlight is that we also see opportunities for optimizing the company’s portfolio, since today Eletrobras has numerous minority stakes in other companies in the sector and, given the new post-privatization structure, it could get rid of some positions that did not make sense and/or become the controller of other companies that had some synergy or significant gain in scale (eg Jirau and Belo Monte)”, highlighted BBA at the time.

In July, Credit Suisse also resumed coverage of the company’s shares after privatization, with a recommendation outperform for the two asset classes, ELET3 and ELET6.

“We believe that the investment thesis is attractive, taking into account that 40% of the company’s Ebitda comes from transmission (with predictable cash flow, adjusted for inflation), the stock has liquidity (with average trading volume above US$ 70 million) and we expect a new (and larger) governance structure after privatization”, wrote the bank’s team, who see a “bright” future for the action in this new stage of the company.

In mid-August, Genial Investimentos, which started the recommendation for assets with a buy recommendation, highlighted that it sees “the thesis as a classic privatization turnaround case, with several levers to be attacked by the new controllers – and investing in Eletrobras now means taking ownership of this positive agenda from the very beginning.” The target price is BRL 66 for ELET3 assets.

According to a compilation made by Refinitiv, the nine houses that cover the company’s common share have a buy recommendation for the assets, with an average target price of R$ 63.38, or a upside of 40% compared to the closing of Friday. As for ELET6, the ten houses that cover the paper have the same buy recommendation, with an average target price of R$ 67.68, or a 45% upside potential. In 2022, ELET3 is up 38% and ELET6 is up 47%.

