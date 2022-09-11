Elizabeth II: movies and series to watch about the queen

10 September 2022

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne at the beginning of the mass media era. Her coronation in 1953 was the first national television event, and nearly every step she took in public was filmed.

As for their private moments, several actresses have tried to portray what might have happened behind closed doors.

Listed below are some elaborate fictional portraits that helped shape public perceptions. And some documentaries, not currently available on platforms in Brazil, that shed light on her life.

The Crown (Netflix series, 2016-present)

Credit, Netflix

One cannot write about the queen without mentioning The Crowna Netflix series that portrays the reign of the monarch from its rise to the early 2000s.

Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have had the lead roles in all four seasons so far. Imelda Staunton takes over on Thursday, which is due for release in November and is set in the 1990s.

The series at times resembles a soap opera, accentuating the alleged dramas and conflicts between both the royal family and between the monarch and prime ministers, although its historical accuracy has been heavily criticized.

The Queen (Globoplay, 2006)

Credit, Getty Images

Helen Mirren won an Oscar for best actress for her role in the film The Queenfrom 2006.

The film takes place shortly after Princess Diana’s death in 1997, portraying one of the most challenging times for the monarch, when she was seen as distant and slow to respond to national upheaval.

Mirren revealed this year that she wrote to the Queen before filming to say, “We are looking into a very difficult time in your life. I hope it’s not too painful for you.”

The actress told Radio Times magazine: “I can’t remember how I said it. I just said that in my research I developed a growing respect for her.”

The actress had also previously said that she didn’t know if the Queen had seen the film, but “I had the feeling that it had been seen and that it had been appreciated.”

How she got that feeling is unclear, as the portrait isn’t always flattering – including towards the wider family – and which Mirren added: “I’ve never heard it directly, and I never will.”

Royal Night (Amazon Prime Video, 2015)

Credit, Lionsgate/Shutterstock photo caption, Sarah Gadon played the role of Princess Elizabeth when she attended the Victory Day celebrations

This 2015 film had Canadian actress Sarah Gadon in the role of Princess Elizabeth when she was 19 years old and took to the streets in plain clothes with her sister Margaret during the celebration of Victory Day at the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.

It’s a charming, lighthearted account of the princesses’ anonymous night of freedom, a free-flowing read based on real events from when the sisters actually joined the crowd outside Buckingham Palace.

However, it seems unlikely that Elizabeth actually encountered a dashing aviator on a double-decker bus before riding him around town and taking him back to the palace for breakfast with his mum and dad – but the filmmakers film decided they could also use artistic license in filling in the blanks about the Queen’s life.

The life of the queen has also been the subject of many documentaries, of which we have selected a few below (not available at the moment on distribution platforms in Brazil):

A Tribute To Her Majesty The Queen (BBC documentary, 2022)

Playback of this video format is not supported by your device video caption, Video: Three of Elizabeth II’s children honor her after her death

By citing memoirs from the Queen’s own children, this 90-minute documentary stands out from other factual films about the monarch’s life and time.

With so few opportunities to see true intimate moments of the royal family, the obvious and genuine affection with which they speak gives us insights into their relationship with their mother when they were a family.

Then-Prince Charles, as he was known at the time of filming, recalls an old memory of when he was just three years old. “I’ll never forget when we were little, I was taking a shower and she was practicing wearing the crown before the crowning,” he says. “All those wonderful moments, I will never forget.”

Elsewhere, narrator Kirsty Young tells the story of the private and public sides of Elizabeth II’s reign in her warm, assertive style.

Her Majesty the Queen (Channel 4 documentary, 2022)

Credit, channel 4

Veteran host Jon Snow opens this hour-long special with a very personal connection, proudly showing off a blurry black-and-white photo that shows him and his brothers meeting the queen five years after his coronation, when he was ten.

His main memory is that the encounter involved painting the downstairs bathroom before the visit, in case any royals needed to use it (they didn’t). He doesn’t remember much of the rest, “except she was short, pleated skirt, hat, didn’t talk much”. He adds: “Prince Phillip – he talked a lot, but I didn’t understand much of it.”

Snow peppers the show with more memories, both of him and others, such as his neighbor, a former royal assistant.

He balances these personal moments by using his journalistic rigor to also tell the official story, re-examining key episodes from the Queen’s seven decades on the throne, from her coronation to the controversies of the 1990s.

The Queen’s Coronation in Color (documentary, 2018)

Credit, Getty Images

The beginning of the queen’s reign may today belong to the distant past. The full color coverage of the coronation and some more relaxed backstage footage from the event were commissioned by the queen herself and help bring that occasion to life.

There are interviews with some participants, such as the bridesmaids who had to stop one of them from passing out during the ceremony. We hear how the Archbishop of Canterbury later helped cheer her up by giving her a sip of brandy in the sacristy.

The programme, hosted by Alexander Armstrong, also includes excellent amateur recordings of the merry and sometimes eccentric street parties that took place in the UK that day.

Elizabeth R – A Year in the Life of the Queen (BBC documentary, 1992)

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Queen being filmed in Elizabeth R while watching a horse race in 1991

If you’d like to snoop behind the velvet curtain, the makers of this documentary were given a rare permit to accompany the queen for a year between 1990 and 1991.

The documentary captures private moments and encounters in the various royal residences and during travels. It’s particularly refreshing to see her acting and talking naturally—whether it’s joking with Nelson Mandela or rebutting a mild scolding she received from a resident of a Yorkshire nursing home.

There is also a recording of the monarch herself, in much less formal tones than those we are used to hearing in her speeches.

And perhaps the closest the Queen has come to losing her line on camera is a fleeting mother-daughter scene — the kind any family knows — as the Queen Mother teases her as they watch the traditional Epsom Derby horse race.

Otherwise, there aren’t many real scandals on display, and if you want drama, you’d better watch The Crown. This documentary was filmed before the 1992 “annus horribilis”, so it captures the calm before the storm.

Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts (documentary, 2022)

More irreverent and vivid than many real documentaries — while remaining respectful — this 90-minute film merges the Queen’s archive with the culture around her, moving forward and backward in time throughout her 70-year reign.

Released on its platinum jubilee this year, it was director Roger Michell’s last work from Notting Hill and The Dukebefore he died a year ago.

Her style, using edited images to compile loose thematic chapters rather than telling a chronological story, gives a fresh feel and helps break some of the pomp and formality that surrounded the monarch.

Elizabeth: Our Queen (Channel 5, 2018)

For a more comprehensive account of his life, tracking the ups and downs of his unique status in the nation, this seven-and-a-half-hour, four-part series should be satisfying.

It uses the familiar TV documentary formula with archival footage combined with commentary from historians, politicians and members of the royal circle.