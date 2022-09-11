ES bet wins Lotofácil da Independência millionaire prize

A player from Espírito Santo hit the 15 dozen of the Lotofácil da Independência and will receive a prize of more than R$ 2 million. The draw for contest 2610 was held on Saturday night (10), in São Paulo. Overall, 79 bets reached the maximum prize (15 dozen hits) and each one takes the prize of R$ 2,248,149.10.
The numbers drawn were: 01-03-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-17-20-22-24.
Caixa has not yet informed which city of Espírito Santo is the winning bet.
Another 12,202 bets had 14 hits, which will receive a prize of R$ 1,118.16. And more than 378 thousand tickets registered 13 hits, earning R$ 25 each.
The next Lotofácil draw takes place this Monday (12) and has an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million.
