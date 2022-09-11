Euphoria and sadness in Palmeiras. Rony stays, at least, until the end, of the Brazilian. Veiga operates ankle and no longer plays in 2021 – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Great news in Palmeiras.

And another, bad.

First, the excitement of the direction and Abel Ferreira. In a frank conversation, the palmeirense coach made it clear to Rony that, if the proposal has not even officially arrived from a Qatari club, it is best to stay at the club. Because he has a market in Europe and countries with ‘more developed’ football.

The coach wants him, at least in these 12 final games of the Brazilian, to have much more chances of winning the title. There’s no substitute for Ron. Palmeiras sold Gabriel Veron. Endrick isn’t ready yet. And Breno Lopes lost prestige with Abel.

Ron agreed with Abel.

“My plan is to be Brazilian champion. My focus is all on Palmeiras, we now have 12 finals. Games are not going to be easy. Things that have to happen will happen naturally. My focus is to be Brazilian champion.

“I’m going to leave the crowd calm, because my focus is being total on Palmeiras”, he promised.

The window in Qatar closes in four days. And Ron, on a contract until 2025, is really willing to stay, at least until the end of the season. Player rights are shared. 50% of Palmeiras. 50% of Athletico Paranaense. The commented amount that a Qatari team would be willing to pay is 15 million euros, around R$78 million. For the São Paulo club, R$ 39 million would be left over, little money for the quality of the striker.

The negotiation shouldn’t even happen. Abel asked the direction to follow up with the player.

Now, the bad news.

Raphael Veiga underwent, discreetly, an arthroscopy in his right knee and ankle. Due to a shock in the first match of the Libertadores semifinal, against Athletico, in Curitiba.

Abel still tried to deceive Felipão, publishing a photo of the player ‘training’ for the decisive confrontation. The blog published that the athletic trainer did not believe the bluff.

Palmeiras doctors do not speak even under torture.

But Abel Ferreira was warned that Raphael Veiga should no longer play this season.

Hence the Portuguese coach is now betting on Rodrigo Tabata as articulator, alongside Gustavo Scarpa.

In other words, Sunday brought two sensations to the direction of Palmeiras.

The euphoria of Ron’s permanence.

And of concern.

Due to the absence of Raphael Veiga…