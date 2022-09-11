everything you need to know about cash back

cashback. Ah, that word makes the eyes of consumers who live in search of savings shine. Today there are even those looking for products and services that guarantee the benefit of money back. Here’s everything you need to know to take advantage of this cash back feature to save money and enjoy shopping.

Through this payment method, the customer receives part of the amount spent on the purchase. The percentage recovered largely depends on each company’s offering. When the money comes back like cashbacknormally the consumer can use the amount as he wants.

Cashback to save and make good purchases

The money that comes back can be used in many ways, that is, to save money or even make new purchases. nowadays several platforms offer the service. Even credit cards started to adopt this feature as a benefit to attract more customers to banks.

For some consumers, the term is relatively new. Contrary to what many think, it is different from the already known discount, after all, the value is not removed from the price of the product as would happen in the other case.

At the cashback, the customer pays the full amount and then receives some value for it. It is important to note that the deadline for receipt may vary from one company to another, so there is no rule that applies to all of them.

In addition, there are several types of “cash back” that can be found out there. Some companies adopt the return of the amount that can be redeemed through an account, but in other cases the amount may need accumulate before withdrawal or having to stay in a digital wallet.

It is necessary to pay attention to the rules of cashback of each company. Some adopt the expiration date. This means that there is a period in which the person needs to redeem the money. Otherwise, it may expire. There are also those that adopt a period of 30 days. However, we see that others allow up to 12 months.

Always remember to check the security of the site before making any purchases! With so many offers, this feature can be used to attract scammers. To make the most of this shopping experience, reinforce care.