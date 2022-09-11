Ex-BBB Camilla de Lucas has conversations exposed after attacks for confusion: “Stay tuned”

Ex-BBB Camilla de Lucas has conversations exposed after attacks for confusion; know more

The ex-BBB Camilla de Lucas got into a tremendous mess. After the influencer Julia Alvarenga publish a video criticizing Brazilians who are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the former BBB was bothered by one of the phrases that refer to her city, Nova Iguaçu, city of Baixada Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro.

On video, Julia conversation with a friend who says she is sad about the death of the monarch: “Hey, but aren’t you from Nova Iguaçu? Emergent, who has to take three buses to go home? Do you earn less than one minimum wage per month because you are a Young Apprentice?”, starts on the video.

The young woman continues: “You can’t have a barbecue with meat because of the price and then you’re mourning the death of a monarch of England, is that right? You can’t even leave the house on the weekend and you have to watch Domingão by Luciano Huck because you don’t have the money to go out”, asks the girl.

After seeing the video, the former BBB used her social media to criticize the young woman: “Do people think that in Nova Iguaçu people ride in carts? Nobody messes with Baixada!” highlighted Camilla marking the author of the content.

Nonetheless, Alvarenga spoke about the situation and explained that after the ex-BBB’s comments, he ended up receiving curses: “I took a sealed so hard, I couldn’t even get out of bed […] I woke up to my direct with a message request with a lot of hate [xingamentos]”started Julia.

With that, she decided to get in touch, explaining that the video is not about the city, but about the situation of the Brazilian people in honoring the monarch. Despite the explanation, the former BBB maintained her criticisms and warned: “It is important to be careful when mentioning places.”

