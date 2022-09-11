Ex-Flamengo, Michael wins title with Al-Hilal: ‘One more to count’ | Flamengo



Michael won his second title with Al-Hilal – Reproduction: Instagram/Michael

Michael won his second title with Al-HilalReproduction: Instagram/Michael

Published 09/10/2022 10:53

Former Flamengo striker Michael won his second title with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. The Brazilian, who has played for the Middle East team for almost eight months, followed his team’s 4-1 victory over Egypt’s Zamalek in the Lusail Super Cup (tournament between the champions of the Saudi and Egyptian leagues), in the last Friday, at Lusail Stadium, venue for the Qatar World Cup final.

With Michael on the bench all the time, Al-Hilal opened the scoring in the 18th minute of the first half with Ighalo, but took Zamalek’s draw, at 33, with Zizo. With no more goals, the dispute was taken to penalties, in which the Saudi team won by 4 to 1. After the conquest, the Brazilian made a post on social networks in which he wrote: “One more to count!”

Recently, Michael’s name was linked to Flamengo because of the athlete’s desire to return to Brazil. However, the red-black board made no move to try to bring the player to the carioca club. Corinthians, in turn, even carried out a survey of the striker, but was vetoed by Al-Hilal, which intends to count on the athlete until the end of his contract, in June 2025.

Michael has 22 official games for Al-Hilal, scored three goals and provided four assists. In the current season, the Brazilian has not yet started any of the three rounds of the Saudi Championship as a starter, but he fights to be among the starting 11 of coach Ramon Diaz.