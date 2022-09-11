excited? Newspaper compares Rodrygo and Vini Jr to Pele after Real Madrid win | Brazil World FC

“If Dembélé is Neymar, Rodrygo and Vinicius are Pelé”, reads the title of the article in the Madrid daily, which alludes to Xavi’s statement at Barcelona in the middle of the week.

Real Madrid thrash Mallorca with Rodrygo’s painting; Vini Jr also scores

1 of 2 Spanish newspaper gets excited about Brazilian duo from Real — Photo: REPRODUÇÃO Spanish newspaper gets excited about Brazilian duo from Real – Photo: REPRODUCTION

“Real Madrid enjoys the joyful game of Vini and Rodrygo, who gave a recital at the Bernabéu. Pure samba offered by the two against Mallorca, showing that they are currently two of the best footballers in the world. Vini left last season, but Rodrygo’s growth is not far behind”, wrote journalist Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa, responsible for the chronicle.

Rodrygo has two goals and two assists in all competitions this season. While Vini Jr has reached five goals in the last five games (and still has two assists). Both were called up by Tite for the friendly against Tunisia and Ghana at the end of the month.

The former Flamengo player also became the youngest (22 years and 61 days) to score in four consecutive LaLiga games for Real Madrid (four goals) since Gonzalo Higuaín in November 2009 (21 years and 346 days).

With the result, Real Madrid reached 15 points and leads LaLiga with a 100% record and two points ahead of Barcelona. Real are the only team in the top five European leagues (Spain, Italy, England, France and Germany) to achieve such a feat this season.