Expert points out warning signs and how to help those with depression

A public health problem, suicide is no longer a taboo subject and the development of prevention and enhancement of life has become urgent. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that suicide is currently the fourth leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 29, after traffic accidents, tuberculosis and interpersonal violence.

But after all, how can you help someone with depression? The professor of the Psychology course at Estácio da Amazônia, Maine Ferreira, explains that it is possible to detect signs in the behavior of a person who is experiencing depression and needs treatment.

“Family or friends may perceive changes such as gradual isolation, expression of concern, which can be exacerbated by emotional states derived from affective conflicts. In young people, break-ups are very common, precipitating the suicidal act. At the time of the crisis, depressive or agitated states can be observed among young people, a state of insomnia is a warning sign of the imminence of the suicidal act,” she notes.

She also states that some people even verbalize the desire to take their own life. So it has to be taken seriously when that happens. “It’s a big mistake to think that a person with suicidal ideation doesn’t say they want to kill themselves. There are already surveys and reports, where these people tell friends and relatives of the desire to take their own life, but what happens is that no one believed it, for not being prepared to deal with it. By the way, who is prepared to deal?”, she ponders.

For the teacher, suicide prevention and the appreciation of life should be worked from a young age, when children are still in the school environment. “Schools can organize psychoeducational programs that can show that certain values ​​need to be rescued. Fraternity, harmony and respect are elements that, when handled correctly, prepare the child to face difficulties. Why do I speak of children? Psychoeducation is important, it is dealing with prevention, because the injured child of yesterday is the adult with disorders of tomorrow”, she observes.

In addition, the specialist advises that the family, on the other hand, must know how to deal with death to support their children. “Usually, this is an issue that the family hides, because they believe that the young children will not have the psychic resources to face the situation”, she says.

She also points out that, in addition to monitoring with professionals in the field of psychology and psychiatry, some cases may require hospital treatment. “This eventuality must always be considered, because the professional cannot control all the causal variables. Sometimes the psychologist does not have enough time to intervene and suicide can happen,” she explains.

The professor concludes by informing that in Brazil there are units of the Psychosocial Care Center (CAPS 24h), offered by the SUS and which deals with the hospitalizations of patients with the imminence of a suicidal act.