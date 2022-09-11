Fafá de Belém defends political position

Present on the sixth day of Rock in Rio, the singer Fafá de Belém spoke to this column of splash about the latest developments in politics and the importance of taking a stand.

I have been active for over 30 years and I understand that people need to understand more about what they want for Brazil. For them to defend the vote, they need to know what country this is, what brought us here. Brazil is ours, we are the owners of this country. Belem Fafa

She also commented on the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro, who shouted “imbrochable” during his September 7 speech in Brasilia after kissing Michele Bolsonaro, the first lady.

“I found it very pretentious,” he said, laughing.

Tomorrow, the singer will perform on the sound system boat, mounted at the festival alongside Aíla and spoke of her happiness in receiving the invitation to the event.

“When they invited me, I was very happy. It’s a kid that wasn’t born when I started singing. They’re 25, 30 years old, bringing a wonderful electronic sound”, he celebrated.

Rock in Rio 2022: check out photos from the 6th day dedicated to pop

Banda Bala Desire opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

1 / 12

Band Bala Desire at Sunset

In a tropicalist mood, Bala Desire opened the sixth day of Rock in Rio, on the Sunset Stage.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Bullet Desire cheered up the audience that was starting to arrive at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

two / 12

Wish Bullet

With songs like “Baile de Máscaras” and “Passarinha”, the band Doce Desire, formed by four members, animated the public that began to arrive in the City of Rock

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Gilsons sings with Jorge Aragão on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Multishow

3 / 12

Gilsons and Jorge Aragão

The Gilsons sang with Jorge Aragão on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Playback/Multishow

Gilsons fans fill the Sunset stage space on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Multishow

4 / 12

Gilsons fans

Gilsons fans fill the Sunset stage space on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Playback/Multishow

Djavan opens work on the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

5 / 12

Djavan on the World stage

Djavan was the first to take the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Djavan opens the shows at the Mundo Stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

6 / 12

djavan

Djavan performed on Palco Mundo with a show full of hits and nostalgia.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and draws attention for her red dress on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

7 / 12

Maria Rita

Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and draws attention for her red dress and personalized nails, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Maria Rita wears an extravagant look to perform on the Sunset stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

8 / 12

Maria Rita on the Sunset stage

Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and takes her samba to the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Bastille performs on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

9 / 12

Bastille animates audience

The band Bastille cheered up the audience during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Bastille sits down to sing during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

10 / 12

Bastille on the World stage

Bastille sits to sing during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Camila Cabello sings to the crowd on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

11 / 12

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello sings to the crowd on the Mundo stage of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Camila Cabello rocks when dancing with her dancers during a performance on the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

12 / 12

Camila Cabello on the World stage

Camila Cabello rocks when dancing with her dancers during a performance on the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

