Fafá de Belém defends political position

Present on the sixth day of Rock in Rio, the singer Fafá de Belém spoke to this column of splash about the latest developments in politics and the importance of taking a stand.
I have been active for over 30 years and I understand that people need to understand more about what they want for Brazil. For them to defend the vote, they need to know what country this is, what brought us here. Brazil is ours, we are the owners of this country. Belem Fafa
She also commented on the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro, who shouted “imbrochable” during his September 7 speech in Brasilia after kissing Michele Bolsonaro, the first lady.
“I found it very pretentious,” he said, laughing.
Tomorrow, the singer will perform on the sound system boat, mounted at the festival alongside Aíla and spoke of her happiness in receiving the invitation to the event.
“When they invited me, I was very happy. It’s a kid that wasn’t born when I started singing. They’re 25, 30 years old, bringing a wonderful electronic sound”, he celebrated.
Rock in Rio 2022: check out photos from the 6th day dedicated to pop
Band Bala Desire at Sunset
In a tropicalist mood, Bala Desire opened the sixth day of Rock in Rio, on the Sunset Stage.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Wish Bullet
With songs like “Baile de Máscaras” and “Passarinha”, the band Doce Desire, formed by four members, animated the public that began to arrive in the City of Rock
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Gilsons and Jorge Aragão
The Gilsons sang with Jorge Aragão on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Playback/Multishow
Gilsons fans
Gilsons fans fill the Sunset stage space on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Playback/Multishow
Djavan on the World stage
Djavan was the first to take the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
djavan
Djavan performed on Palco Mundo with a show full of hits and nostalgia.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Maria Rita
Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and draws attention for her red dress and personalized nails, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Maria Rita on the Sunset stage
Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and takes her samba to the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Bastille animates audience
The band Bastille cheered up the audience during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Bastille on the World stage
Bastille sits to sing during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello sings to the crowd on the Mundo stage of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Camila Cabello on the World stage
Camila Cabello rocks when dancing with her dancers during a performance on the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio