Fafá de Belém defends political position

Present on the sixth day of Rock in Rio, the singer Fafá de Belém spoke to this column of splash about the latest developments in politics and the importance of taking a stand.

I have been active for over 30 years and I understand that people need to understand more about what they want for Brazil. For them to defend the vote, they need to know what country this is, what brought us here. Brazil is ours, we are the owners of this country. Belem Fafa

She also commented on the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro, who shouted “imbrochable” during his September 7 speech in Brasilia after kissing Michele Bolsonaro, the first lady.

“I found it very pretentious,” he said, laughing.

Tomorrow, the singer will perform on the sound system boat, mounted at the festival alongside Aíla and spoke of her happiness in receiving the invitation to the event.

“When they invited me, I was very happy. It’s a kid that wasn’t born when I started singing. They’re 25, 30 years old, bringing a wonderful electronic sound”, he celebrated.

