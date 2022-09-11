Fan feels sick, goalkeeper runs to help in attendance, and Barcelona game is paralyzed in LaLiga

A home team fan felt sick in the stands in the 82nd minute, had to be seen by doctors and the game had to be stopped

Too much tension in the game between Cádiz and barcelona this Saturday (10), for the 5th round of LaLiga. A fan fell ill in the stands and needed urgent medical attention. The match was stopped in the 82nd minute and was only resumed almost an hour later.

The most striking scene involved the goalkeeper of Cádiz, Jeremías Ledesma. He ran to the stands to get some medical equipment. and help in serving the home team supporter. Another athlete ran with the stretcher to the sector he was in to help as well..

in the field, the players were very shaken and even prayed in the expectation of an improvement.

After a 20-minute break, the athletes went to the locker room without deciding whether the match would resume or about the man’s health status.

There is still no detailed information about the health status of the fan, but the game has resumed for the final minutes. Barcelona, ​​who were already winning 2-0, scored two more goals and completed the 4-0 victory, goals from Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele.