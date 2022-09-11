Fan who took the stage at Green Day says the band saved her from depression: ‘Their music motivated me’ | Rock in Rio 2022

“I’m still in shock, it seems it didn’t happen”, said Bárbara in an interview with g1, this Saturday (10).

“When I was walking up the stairs, my heart was racing, I was fulfilling my biggest dream. When I hugged Billie I said: ‘You saved my life’ [‘Vocês salvaram minha vida’]. From there, I started to sing hysterically, I didn’t know whether to jump, cry or what. I did what my body wanted to do at that moment,” she said.

She even explained why she told Billie that the band saved her life.

1 of 2 Bárbara Mattos before going on stage at the Green Day show at Rock in Rio — Photo: Arquivo Personal Bárbara Mattos before going on stage at the Green Day show at Rock in Rio — Photo: Personal Archive

“I have some childhood traumas and I never knew how to deal with these things well, but when I met the band I saw a reason to believe”, he said.

“When I found myself in depression a few years ago, it was their music that motivated me. In 2017 I went to their concert and for me it was a watershed, I started to see life in another way, for the better.”

“From that, there is all the inspiration of life that is directly linked to my connection with music and literature, which was one of the reasons why I started doing Letters at UFRJ.”

Bárbara was also responsible for delivering the Brazilian flag in which Billie wrapped herself during a part of the show.

She says that when the singer saw the Brazilian flag against fascism, he asked to show it to the public.

“Billie Joe loves a flag, so much so that he picked up two during the show.”

“I like the political side of Green Day and punk in general, so I took the Brazilian flag and wrote ‘No racism, no fascism, no sexism’. There was a moment in the show where my friends and I were waving her and Billie asked. And he put on a show.”

2 of 2 Bárbara Mattos shows the flag used by Billie Joe in a concert at Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Arquivo Personal Bárbara Mattos shows the flag used by Billie Joe in a show at Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Arquivo Personal

“I barely understand what I say, but I know the lyrics”

Currently, Barbara, in addition to being a student, is an English teacher. Therefore, she was amused by the comments about her pronunciation in the language while singing with the band on stage. “I’m fine with it,” she said.

“Honestly, at the time I got desperate. I wanted to scream, run away, hug the other members, run and sing all at the same time. I think I just got desperate and ended up not singing right.”

“Look, in the video, I barely understand what I’m saying. But I know the lyrics, so it’s all right”, he says, laughing.

survival kit for the grid

To spend so many hours in front of the railing waiting for the show – Green Day was the last band to perform at the festival this Friday (9) –, Bárbara says that she hardly drank water or went to the bathroom all day. But she used a tampon, just in case.

“The feeling of being there at your favorite band’s concert doesn’t allow you to remember that. So I used it, but I didn’t pee, I held it tight.”

“Whoever goes to the grid has to be ready for trouble, because it’s not easy.”

She says that she and her friends took cookies and snacks to face the hours of waiting. “The water I drank one sip per show,” she said.

3 of 2 Bárbara Mattos waiting for the Green Day show. It was also hers the flag in which Billie Joe wrapped himself during the show — Photo: Personal Archive Bárbara Mattos waiting for the Green Day show. It was also hers the flag in which Billie Joe wrapped himself during the show — Photo: Personal Archive

But the biggest difficulty for her was the heat in the City of Rock.

“What’s wrong with the grid is the heat and the time you’re on your feet. But at showtime, all the pain is gone.”

Before the show, Barbara had a plan to ask Billie to autograph her arm for a tattoo. When it was time to go on stage, she forgot her pen.

But she, who won two picks from the production, plans to pay a fourth tribute to the band on her skin (she already has three others).

“Maybe I’ll get something tattooed now. Maybe the pick. I’m in the process of figuring out what happened yet.”