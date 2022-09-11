Fantastic Four | Marvel Confirms Matt Shakman As Director At D23

O marvel studios confirmed during the D23that the film of Fantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakmanin WandaVision. Contrary to fan expectations, however, Kevin Feige did not reveal any information about the film’s cast.

The first rumors that Shakman could replace Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Return Home) in the direction of the feature appeared at the end of August, but the filmmaker was only confirmed during this Saturday’s event (10). Watts, it is worth remembering, left the project to rest after dedicating himself to the Teioso trilogy.

the long of Fantastic Four will follow the four heroes who form the “first family of Marvel”: Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing.

The first mention of heroes in the MCU happened in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Homewhen Peter Parker (Tom Holland) passes in front of a building under construction in 42nd Street, famous address of Baxter Building, that is, the headquarters of the Quartet. There, the sentence read “We can’t wait to show you what’s next”. then in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, John Krasinski took on the role of Reed Richards briefly, as a member of the Illuminati.

The film opens in November 8, 2024.

