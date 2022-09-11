Federal Lottery: extraction 5697 has a winner from Uberlândia-MG in the prize of R$ 500 thousand; you can visit Disneyland and buy a new property

São José dos Campos-SP, September 10, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – The extraction 5697 of the Federal Lottery, on the night of this Saturday (10), had a bet from Uberlândia winning the first prize. In this way, this lucky miner will take BRL 500 thousand home, which is enough to take a trip to Disneyland and still buy a new property.

In addition, all the other four winners in the other Federal Lottery ranges are from the interior of São Paulo. So, a gambler from Sorocaba took the second prize, while others from Votuporanga, Ribeiro Preto and Americana still took the other values.

Currently, the Federal Lottery draws twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday, starting at 8 pm. It is even one of the most traditional lotteries in the country and the diarysp will talk a little about it.

Check the numbers of the Federal Lottery extraction 5697

Then, check out the numbers of the draw for extraction 5697 of the Federal Lottery, this Saturday night. But the event took place at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, as well as in other raffles.

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 077730 EIGHT BALL LOTTERY UBERLANDIA/MG BRL 500,000.00 2nd 001215 CENTRAL PARK LOTTERY SOROCABA/SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 087364 KLINN LOTTERY VOTUPORANGA/SP BRL 24,000.00 4th 010413 JOCKEY LOTTERY RIBEIRAO PRETO/SP BRL 19,000.00 5th 046667 BALDIN LOTTERIES AMERICAN/SP BRL 18,329.00

How to play

Meanwhile, it is possible to buy the ticket at the lottery shop and also with street vendors duly accredited by Caixa Econômica Federal. And there is still the possibility of playing through the Caixa website, online, without leaving home.

However, in terms of winning possibilities, the Federal Lottery is one of the ones with the highest chances. That’s why it’s quite popular. So, to buy tickets, we can buy the whole card, with ten numbers, or a fraction, with just one number.

Thus, whoever correctly matches the five numbers drawn wins one of the five biggest prizes in the lottery. In addition, it is possible to earn by making the thousand, the hundred and the ten. However, these amounts are smaller and often only cover the value of the game.

In addition, the Federal Lottery draw serves as a reference for other prize draws. That’s why a lot of people keep an eye on the result of the contest. Currently, the live broadcast takes place on Caixa’s official YouTube channel.

How to receive the award

Now, if you are one of the winners of the Federal Lottery, you can receive it at any Caixa branch. However, you need to bring the original winning ticket to check and also need to present photo documents and CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) number.

There is still the possibility of receiving the amounts at the lottery house. However, the net total can only be up to BRL 1,332.78, according to the regulation. However, you must present the original ticket and photo documents.