Felipe Neto leaves Rock in Rio in a hurry after crisis caused by illness and vents

09/10/2022 12:41

Felipe Neto was one of the famous was present during Rock in Rio this last Friday (9). On social networks, the digital influencer promised his followers that he would participate in the event and he fulfilled it by bringing records, but it didn’t take long and returned home after suffering an anxiety attack.

On his Instagram account, through Stories, the youtuber vented after facing the crisis caused by the disease and stated that he does not have the conditions to deal with the fame and its consequences. ‘One day I hope to be able to deal with fame and have the social battery to endure interviews, photos and small talk without attacking my anxiety. Unfortunately I can’t. I was born to be a recluse‘, said.

Felipe Neto said that he still managed to follow three hours of presentations at RiR. ‘I couldn’t see the show I most wanted. I held on for 3 hours… and while I held on, it was very special. The beat ej era, home immediately’he explained, that still reassured followers about the state of health.

‘I’m fine, no need to worry, it was wonderful and I had a LOT of fun!!! that I’m crazy in the head and I have to deal with these moments’wrote Felipe, finally.



