Felipe Neto opens his heart and talks after having to leave Rock in Rio in a hurry: “I was born to be a recluse”

Felipe Neto attended the Rock in Rio this Friday (9), but what seemed to be fun turned into a nightmare. He had to rush out of the festival because he had a panic attack and couldn’t control himself. Through social networks, the youtuber made an outburst, but reassured fans.

In Instagram stories, the digital influencer commented on the difficulty in dealing with fame: “One day I hope to be able to deal with fame and have the social battery to endure interviews, photos and small talk without attacking my anxiety. Unfortunately I can’t. I was born to be a recluse”, he wrote.

Felipe Neto also said that he managed to follow three hours of presentations at the event, but he was unable to attend the band he most wanted. “I couldn’t see the show I wanted most. I lasted 3 hours… and while I did, it was very special. Then it hits and it’s gone, it’s home right away”, he said.

The youtuber also made it clear that everything is fine with him: “I’m fine, no need to worry, it was wonderful and I had a LOT of fun!!! It’s just that I’m crazy in the head and I have to deal with these moments”, he said . It is worth remembering that the influencer has already publicly revealed that he suffers from depression and treats the disease with monitoring and medication.