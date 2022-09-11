Fernanda Vasconcellos opens up about the difficulties after being a mother

Romeo’s mother, Fernanda Vasconcellos tells about the most difficult moments: ‘Crying’

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos opened her heart by telling about the difficulties she has already faced after the birth of her first child, Romeofruit of the marriage with the presenter Cassio Reis. she talked to Thaila Ayala and Julia Faria on the YouTube channel ‘Mil e uma Tretas’, and said that he suffered from fatigue and low immunity in the first months of the baby’s life.

“There have been some situations, I don’t know if there will be a worse moment. But I’ve sometimes felt this feeling of “I’ve reached my limit. What now? What do I do?” . To cry, to try to understand. Then there was a day that gave me a low resistance (immunological) because you don’t sleep. Then I got sick. But it was a disease where you even feel the lack of sleep. Then I started breastfeeding with a mask. It got so horrible… And then it happened. The next day was better“, she said.

And he added: “But one thing that took me out of that place was trying to understand that his crying and lack of sleep comes from a place I also know: from fear, from insecurity, from being in a place I’ve never been before. I experienced this in many situations: at work, in the pandemic“.

Cássio Reis shows a photo with his two children

On his birthday, Cássio Reis also made a special post on Instagram. He shared a new photo with his two sons, Noah and Romeo, at the family home.

“The gift of life in a photo! My best gifts and the greatest proof of God’s existence. I can only thank you for the health and love that make me follow this journey that is to live”he said in the caption.