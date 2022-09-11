Fernanda Vasconcellos talks about the difficulties of motherhood: ‘I reached my limit’ | celebrities



Fernanda Vasconcellos opens up about difficulties after giving birthPlayback / Instagram

Rio – Fernanda Vasconcellos, 37, spoke about the challenges she faced after the birth of her first child, Romeo, 2 months old, as a result of her marriage to presenter Cássio Reis. During a chat on the YouTube channel “Mil e uma Tretas”, the actress talked about crying spells and low immunity at the beginning of the puerperium.

“Some situations have already happened, I don’t know if there will be a worse moment. But I’ve felt this feeling a few times: ‘I’ve reached my limit. And now? What do I do?’. Crying, trying to understand”, Fernanda began. .

“Then, there was a day that I had a low resistance (immunological), because you don’t sleep. At that, I got sick. But it was a patient in which you even feel the lack of sleep. Then, I started to breastfeed mask. It was getting so horrible… And then, it passed. The next day was better”, said the actress, admitting that the mixed feelings can be even more intense for being her first experience with motherhood.

“But one thing that took me out of this place was trying to understand that his crying and lack of sleep comes from a place that I also know: from fear, from insecurity, from being in a place I’ve never been before. many situations: at work, in the pandemic”, reflected the artist.

