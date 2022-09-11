Fire at nursing home leaves 6 dead and 2 injured in São Paulo

A fire hit a nursing home in São Mateus, on the east side of São Paulo, and left six people dead and two injured, one of them in a serious condition.

The flames started at dawn, but the Fire Department was only called at around 7:20 am, when the fire was already extinguished.

According to the PM (Military Police), the place is called “Lar da Vovó”. To UOLCaptain André Elias, spokesman for the Fire Department, said that the house that operated as a nursing home did not have an operating license.

Where did the fire start? According to the Fire Department, the fire started in one of the rooms where an elderly man was, who died charred. The other five victims – including a caregiver who was on her first day of work – died as a result of smoke inhalation in other rooms of the property.

Image of the nursing home hit by fire in the east side of São Paulo Image: Disclosure

Firefighters reported that five victims were found in cadaverous stiffness, which may indicate that the death had occurred some time ago, without specifying how much.

According to Elias, “everything leads us to believe that the fire extinguished itself, after all the material had been burned.”

The case only came to light after the arrival of a caregiver this morning. She notified the owners, who contacted the fire department.

As the fire did not spread through the property, the neighbors did not realize that there had been a fire there.

Who are the victims? The Civil Police released the names of the six victims and the two survivors this afternoon. See below:

Arturo Loureiro Perez, age undisclosed Adriana dos Santos Souza, caregiver, 39 years old Luciane Avelina Chaves, 42, who had Down syndrome Terezinha Barbosa Ribeiro, 81 years old Sonia Pinho Silva, 71 years old Adelson Alexandre Gino, 62 years old

What is the health status of the survivors? Two elderly women survived and were taken to the emergency room in Sapopemba, also in the east of São Paulo, after inhaling smoke. One of them is in serious condition.

They were identified as Maria da Conceição Ramos, 74, and Ermozira da Conceição Clemente, 103.

‘Common house’. Fire Department captain Aaran Barbosa said that the townhouse where the nursing home works is a “common house”, without any type of regularization.

“These are normal rooms, with furniture, with finishing and covering of a common house. It has been used as care for the elderly, but there is no type of regularization process for this occupation with the Fire Department, nor an issue of a inspection by the Fire Department for this occupation in the building”, he declared to the press.

Is it known what caused the fire? The cause of the fire is still unknown. The case is under investigation by the 49th DP (São Mateus).

According to delegate Juliana Raite Barbosa Menezes, only the report will be able to identify what actually happened, but firefighters pointed out that the flames may have been caused by a short circuit.

Will anyone be held accountable? The delegate informed that this will only be defined after the conclusion of the investigations.

“Really, only after the expertise, for us to understand the cause of this fire and the other elements to be able to verify. having a license will not necessarily imply criminal liability for someone, but of course we need to have all the elements and expertise is without a doubt essential for us to understand the case better”, he explained.

Removal of bodies of fire victims is carried out by the IML Image: Herculano Barreto Filho/UOL

Other side. The report called and sent a message to a mobile number of the nursing home available on the internet, but there was no response. The space is open for manifestation.

According to the delegate, the owner, whose name was not disclosed, confirmed that the place was not authorized to operate.

“She explained that she was in a process still waiting, it seems that this nursing home took place in another residence that had an operating license. Due to the pandemic they changed their address a few times, but they did not have a license or license from the firefighters. She confirmed this information. “, informed the delegate.