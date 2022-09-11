Flamengo discloses related to the match against Goiás, for the Brasileirão; see the list

Brazilian football

Rubro-Negro seeks to maintain or reduce the distance to leader Palmeiras, which currently stands at seven points.

Dorival Júnior, Flamengo coach (Photo: Getty Images)
On the afternoon of this Saturday (10), the Flamengo released the list of players that are listed for the match against Goiás, for the 26th round of the Brazilian championship. The game takes place this Sunday (11), in Serrinha, and is worth a lot for Rubro-Negro. If Palmeiras stumble today against Juventude, the Rio de Janeiro team can reduce the distance to first place.

The main absences of coach Dorival Júnior are forwards Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro, both suspended. In the middle of the week, Flamengo has a commitment for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, receiving São Paulo at Maracanã for the return match. Rubro-Negro won 3-1 at Morumbi and has a good advantage to reach the grand final.

Check out the complete list of Flamengo related:

Goalkeepers: Diego Alves, Hugo Souza and Santos

Sides: Ayrton Lucas, Filipe Luís, Varela, Matheuzinho and Rodinei

Defenders: David Luiz, Leo Pereira and Pablo

Midfielders: De Arrascaeta, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, João Gomes, Matheus França, Pulgar, Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo and Vidal

Forwards: Everton Cebolinha, Marinho, Mateusão ​​and Petterson

