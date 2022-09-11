Flamengo should have an unexpected lineup for the game against Goiás

This Sunday (11), Flamengo and Goiás face each other for the Brazilian Championship and Rubro-Negro should have an unexpected lineup. With some important absences and an important duel on Wednesday, the alternative team on the field against Esmeraldino was expected, which will not happen.

According to Venê Casagrande, Dorival should send a mixed team to the field for the duel against Goiás. Thus, Flamengo’s lineup should be: Santos; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Vidal, Everton Ribeiro; Chives, Marinho and Victor Hugo.

In this way, Victor Hugo should be used in the role that was being performed by Lázaro, who left the club towards Spanish football. In addition, shirt 29 returns to the field after feeling discomfort before the duel against Vélez Sarsfield, last Wednesday (7).

On the other hand, the lineup of Goiás against Flamengo should follow the same one that beat Atlético-GO and Santos in the last two rounds of the Brasileirão. In this sense, Jair Ventura should take to the field: Tadeu; Maguinho, Reynaldo, Caetano and Sávio; Auremir; Dadá Belmonte, Diego, Marquinhos Gabriel, Vinicius; Pedro Raul.

Round started bad for Flamengo

The round of the Brazilian Championship started badly for Flamengo. Rubro-Negro started the day as vice-leader of the competition, but dropped to fourth place after the results of this Saturday (10).

That’s because both Internacional and Fluminense won their matches. Colorado beat Cuiabá 1-0 and reached 46 points, while the tricolor beat Fortaleza 2-1 and now has 45 points.

In addition, the leader Palmeiras also won their game against Juventude by 2 to 1, reaching 54 points. Thus, Flamengo needs to beat Goiás to return to 2nd place and maintain a seven-point gap to alviverde.

The duel between Flamengo and Goiás starts at 19:00, at Estádio da Serrinha, which will be attended by about 800 flamenguistas who have exhausted the amount of tickets available to the red-blacks.

