Fluminense performances: Cano shines again and is the best together with Ganso against Fortaleza | fluminense

He made a great save in the first minute, saving a clear chance face to face with Zé Welison. It was also important in corners in Fortaleza’s pressure at the end. Grade: 7.0

He appeared little this time offensively, despite the great chance at the entrance of the area at the beginning of the second half, when he saw his kick take paint off the post. But he helped the defense in cuts in the area Grade: 6.0

He also did well in the area and in the accurate shots in the marking. He won a one-on-one bid with Robson that was important. He just fooled around in carrying instead of touching a ball out in which he suffered an unmarked foul on Zé Welison’s disallowed goal by VAR. Not that he was wrong, but he took an unnecessary risk. Grade: 7.0

He was very safe in defence, saving a two-on-one counterattack early on and blocking a shot that had Ronald’s address. It was also important when he got in the way of Benevenuto in a clear shot for a goal for Fortaleza. Grade: 7.5

It was well in the match, with steals and sprints in the attacking field, but it still lacks in some decisions, such as in the wrong dominion in a clear chance that he lost in the area. Even so, he was decisive when he participated in the second goal, kicking the crossbar. Note: 6.5

Steering wheel match. The usual category in ball outs and tackles. He was the one who most disarmed in Fluminense, with five steals. He still appeared well in the attack, in a shot that if he didn’t deflect would have an address. Grade: 7.0

He was the tested of the time in the vacancy of Nonato. In terms of movement, he appeared well in the spaces between the lines in the attack (including in the first goal) and reminded a lot of the former owner of the position. But when “Dinizismo” came out of the ball, he failed too much and ended up unarmed in moves that generated dangerous counterattacks, including the goal scored by Thiago Galhardo. Replaced by Martinelli in the second half, he was applauded by the crowd. Grade: 5.0

He started the game with mistakes, but then he found his best form. He showed a lot of vision of the game with great launches, including assisting Cano’s first goal, as well as beautiful runs with dribbles. Grade: 7.0

Consistent departure, although more discreet than usual. But he ran too much, crowded and gave himself all the time, showing up well in the constructions. Note: 6.5

He had a good first half, scoring with Cano, making tackles in the attack and had a great chance on his feet, but saw Brítez save almost over the line. But he got tired in the second half and dropped his performance, being replaced by Willian Bigode. Note: 6.5

He shone again and ended the four-game fast. On the first kick, he had a deflection to open the scoring. And in the second it was pure opportunism, taking advantage of the great positioning and taking the rebound of a kick on the beam from Caio Paulista. In addition to the two goals, he also served Samuel Xavier and Caio Paulista in clear chances. Grade: 8.0

He came on for Yago in the second half to try to improve the ball output, but he came in amidst the pressure of Fortaleza and ended up being decisive by saving a shot from Lucas Sasha who had an address. Grade: 7.0

He replaced Matheus Martins in the second half and started playing as a winger, but moved to the center forward after Cano left. He had a chance to score, but he kicked over Fernando Miguel. Grade: 6.0

He came in at the end in place of Goose. no grade

He came in at the end in Cano’s place. no grade

