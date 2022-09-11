Fluminense vs Fortaleza: probable lineups, refereeing, hanging and more

Fluminense and Fortaleza face each other this Saturday (10), at Maracanã, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. Tricolor seeks victory to return to the G4. Fortaleza, on the other hand, seeks to get closer to the teams fighting for a spot in the Libertadores. In the current season, the teams have already faced each other three times and Flu has not lost a match. There were two wins and one draw.

In the last round, Fluminense lost away from home to the alternative team of Athletico-PR, by 1 to 0. The defeat cost two positions in the table and took Tricolor out of the G-4. The team led by Fernando Diniz has only won one of the last four games it has played in the Brazilian Championship and occupies the fifth position.

Fortaleza is on the rise in the Brasileirão. He attended a good part of the competition in the relegation zone, until reaching a streak of five consecutive victories and moving up to 12th place. But that streak was broken in the last round. Leão lost at home to Botafogo, by 3 to 1. Therefore, the team from Vojvoda hopes to find the path of victories against Fluminense to be able to dream bigger in the season.

match info

Date/Time: 09/10/2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Jr (PR)

Assistants: Rafael Trombeta (PR) and Jefferson Cleiton Piva da Silva (PR)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (SC)

transmissions: Premiere and interactive video streaming from NETFLU on our YouTube channel.

FLUMINENSE

Likely lineup: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli (Yago Felipe or Nathan) and Paulo Henrique Ganso; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Germán Cano.

Embezzlement: Luan Freitas, Matheus Ferraz

suspended:

hanging: William, Wellington, Yago Felipe and David Braz.

Strength

Likely lineup: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi, Capixaba; Sasha, Hercules, Ronald; Galhardo, Moisés and Robson.

Embezzlement: Ceballos, Lucas Crispim and Depietri.

suspended:-

hanging: Marcelo Boeck, Fernando Miguel, Titi, Ceballos, Juninho Capixaba, Ronald, Matheus Vargas and Romarinho.