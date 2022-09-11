FN ACTIONS: Tiquinho Soares, Adryelson and Victor Cuesta are the best in a tie between Botafogo and América-MG; Saravia leaves something to be desired

GATITO FERNÁNDEZ: 6.0

No work all game

SARAVIA: 5.0

It left too many dangerous spaces. In the second half, she appeared more in support

adryelson: 7.0

Made a prank. Scored for him and Saravia

Victor Cuesta: 7.0

Another one that kept the high bar

MARÇAL: 6.0

He played correctly on the left and gave him an option, but he had the ball at his feet and neither kicked nor touched

TCHE TCHE: 6.5

OK performance in the middle, with good ball control and short passes, as well as marking

LUCAS FERNANDES: 5.5

He took a dangerous free kick, but that was it. He rode a lot and built a little

EDWARD: 5.5

Moved and arrived to finish, but not effective in creation or completion

VICTOR SÁ: 6.0

Disappeared in the first half, improved in the second and created dangerous moves, until he was substituted

JEFFINHO: 6.5

It was a lot of work on the left side and made good plays. Almost scored a goal

Tiquinho Soares: 7.0

Great match. He won almost all of them, set up, gave options and submitted. Only the goal was missing

GABRIEL PIRES: 5.5

Went into a low tempo and didn’t produce much in between

LUCAS PIAZON: 6.0

Some quality in associative play and short taps, but the game didn’t ask for his input, it asked for someone more incisive

LUÍS CASTRO: 5.5

Botafogo again had many difficulties against America-MG and did not beat the opponent for the fourth time in the year, being dominated at times. Offensive repertoire was lacking. The alteration of Victor Sá, in his best moment in the game, by Lucas Piazon was incomprehensible