Forgotten PIS/Pasep of up to R$1,100 awaits workers

Workers who stopped withdrawing the salary bonus PIS/Pasep 2019 base year can still apply for the money, however the deadline ends at the end of this year.

The money is available to those who should have withdrawn between July 2019 and June 2020. Is this your case? Take a look now.

To have access to the money in question, the worker must make a request reissue formality. The request can be made in person at any unit of the Ministry of Labor or via email to the following address: [email protected] It is worth remembering that the “uf” is the acronym for each Brazilian federative unit.

PIS/Pasep base year 2019

The deadline for withdrawing the 2019 allowance is December 29. Anyone who misses this deadline will have to wait for next year’s calendar, because only then will it be possible to make a new request for reissue.

With so many Brazilians in the grips, money can be a good resource to pay for the commitments. All professionals who received up to two minimum wages in the base year 2019 are entitled to receive PIS/Pasep. Another detail is that the person is required to have worked at least 30 days in the reference year.

Payment of PIS/Pasep is calculated according to this period. It is also required that the worker has been enrolled in the modality for at least five years. In addition, it is necessary to have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial.

Who has doubts whether or not you have amounts receivable, you can consult online. Just access the Digital Work Wallet app. For citizens without internet access, consultations must be made by calling 158.

Many workers want to know when they will be able to receive the salary allowance for the base year 2021, as initially the transfer was expected to take place in 2022, however so far the Federal Government has not confirmed a date when the transfer will be made.

The most likely is that it will only be next year and that it will come with more than R$ 20 billion for workers.