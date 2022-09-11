Former head of the Civil Police of RJ, Allan Turnowski is arrested for involvement with a criminal organization

Turnowski is accused of criminal organization and involvement with the animal game

Tânia Rego/ Agência BrasilAllan Turnowsk was arrested in an operation by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro
Allan Turnowsk was arrested in an operation by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro

Former secretary of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro and candidate for federal deputy for the Liberal Party (PL), Allan Turnowski was arrested by public ministry this Friday, 9th. He is accused of criminal organization and involvement with the animal game. The action was an offshoot of an operation that led to the arrest, just last year, of the delegate Maurício Demetrio, who was accused of charging bribes from traders in the Serrana Region for not carrying out investigations. According to the investigation of the MP, which seized Demetrio’s cell phones, both would be very close. Also according to the line of investigation, Turnowski is involved in a plan to kill bookie Rogério Andrade, who was also arrested in August. The delegates would be linked to another offender, Fernando Inácio, Andrade’s enemy who was murdered on a helipad in the west of Rio de Janeiro, in 2020. In a video posted on social media, the official account Turnowski defended himself. “Prison is completely illegal! Defense lawyers have so far not had access to the inquiry. Deputy Allan Turnowski doesn’t even know what he’s being accused of.”

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga

