Forró singer is arrested before starting show for alimony debt in Fortaleza – É Hit

the forró singer Andrezinho de Ouroknown for passing in the band Forró Pé de Ourohe was stuck before starting a show at a restaurant, located in the Antônio Bezerra neighborhood — on Friday night (9). The fact was motivated by alimony amounts in arrears.

Andrezinho has a debt from two alimony actions: monthly amounts of R$ 1.9 thousand, in the municipality of Caucaia, and the other in Fortaleza, of R$ 1.2 thousand. The forró singer is trapped in the Police Station for Captures and Pollinter (Decap).

The forrozeiro was fixing the sound equipment when one of his ex-companions arrived at the scene with the arrest warrant, followed by police, as informed by the singer’s current wife.

The singer’s debt in arrears amounts to about BRL 58 thousandaccording to the current companion of the forrozeiro.

Andrezinho published a video on Instagram, moments before the arrest, reporting suffering injustice. “I’m here preparing to do a show. Unfortunately, I’m being led, I’m going to be arrested now. Because I’ve been suffering an injustice for a long time, from the Justice of Caucaia and Fortaleza”.

In a note sent this Saturday (10), the singer’s legal team stated that the values ​​that support the artist’s arrest were instituted in a professional phase of André that no longer matches reality. According to the defense, the impossibility of payment in view of the artist’s current professional situation has already been proven in the case file. Read the full note:

“In view of the repercussion of the case, the legal advice of the singer André hereby informs that the values ​​that support the undue arrest now carried out are values ​​instituted in a professional phase of André that no longer matches the reality of the artist, values that have been under discussion for years and the impossibility of payment has already been duly proven in the case records in view of the artist’s current professional situation. There are even specific challenges regarding the total debt owed by the artist. We are already acting in order to reverse the injustice committed “.

Singer says that income has dropped since leaving the band, in addition to having suffered from the pandemic

In a video on Instagram, Andrezinho reported that he earned a good salary when he played for the old band, but that in a solo career the situation has changed. In the post, the forrozeiro also commented on the impact of the coronavirus on his career. “The pandemic also came, and I spent two years without work. Several other problems. It took a toll on my condition.”

Currently, Andrezinho charges from R$400 to R$600 for pocket shows in bars and restaurants, according to the singer’s current wife.

In a post on Instagram stories, Andrezinho declared that, with Friday’s arrest, he has already been arrested four times for alimony collection issues. The singer’s current partner said that a lawyer is already following the case.

Andrezinho de Ouro Singer “This is the fourth time arrested for a pension amount that is never adjusted with my current situation. Pandemic time where I sold masks to keep myself, and every month a debt of more than R$ 3 thousand being accumulated from two pensions that I’m ordered to pay and I never managed to. It’s difficult to expose myself here, but it’s necessary. I’ve tried in every way to clarify the truth”.

In 2020, Andrezinho Pé de Ouro was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Hospital Municipal Dr. Argeu Gurgel Braga Hersbster, in the municipality of Maranguape. The artist was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of Covid-19, such as shortness of breath, high fever and chest pains.

Andrezinho de Ouro’s wife asks for help

On the morning of this Saturday (10), through social networks, the wife of the former singer of Pé de Ouro asked for financial help from the followers to “be able to make some kind of agreement” with the Justice. She claims that the artist does not have the money to pay off the R$58,000 debt.

“The value that is there is impossible for us to pay, it does not match our condition”, he revealed.

The woman released her brother’s PIX in Stories, as her and Andrezinho’s bank accounts are blocked by virtue of a court order. Transfers can be made to Davi Lima Gomes, whose PIX key is [email protected]

“Any help is welcome. Thank you so much and gratitude to everyone. Let’s fight to show the truth”.