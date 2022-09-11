Forró singer is beaten by military police at nightclub before concert

The singer Soraya Oliver, 23, was assaulted by a military police officer and his wife minutes before performing on Wednesday (7). The confusion occurred during an argument in which the couple of aggressors complained that the car where Soraya was was closing the exit of their vehicle.

The sergeant’s wife took Soraya out of the car and began the beatings. Then the policeman approached and, with the singer on the ground, struck at least eight blows against her.

The artist, who is the lead singer of the band Sedutora, says that she reinforced her and the band’s security. She said, in an interview with Record TV, that she still doesn’t have the courage to return to the stage after the attacks, which were recorded by a security camera at the nightclub in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, and also by a friend’s cell phone.

“We live on the road. But even though I’m with other people, I’m still going to be very scared. I hope that somehow justice is done.”

Soraya’s lawyer wants the attacker to answer for attempted murder. Another singer, who witnessed it all, also claims to have had her purse stolen during the confusion. The band’s car, which was destroyed, will undergo forensic examination. The Civil Police investigate the case.

In an interview, the PM sergeant’s wife claims that she was attacked first and that they only defended themselves. She also went to the police.

