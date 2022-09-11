Fortaleza loses to Fluminense by 2 to 1 at Maracanã in Serie A – Play

O Strength lost to Fluminense 2-1, this Saturday (10), for the 26th round of the 2022 Serie A. At Maracanã, in a very busy and intense match, the Cariocas got the positive result with two goals from Argentine striker Germán Cano, while Thiago Galhardo took it in. Thus, Leão registers the second defeat in the return – before, he lost to Botafogo.

In the table, it dropped to 13th position with 30 points – distance to the relegation zone is five. In the next round, on Sunday (18), he visits the Youthat 6 pm, at Alfredo Jaconi/RS stadium.

FLUMINENSE 2X1 FORTALEZA | KNOW HOW THE GAME WAS

The game timeline

0-15m from the 1st T | Fortaleza started the game with a great chance. In the 1st minute, Fluminense’s defense played short in the area and lost the ball. Sasha received and kicked to Fábio’s defense. The Rio response was at 4, with Matheus Martins finishing off Fernando Miguel – Brítez saved over the line. At 10, the hosts opened the scoring: Germán Cano received from Ganso, turned against the mark and kicked hard: 1×0.

15-30m from the 1st T | Fluminense grew after the goal and dominated the following actions, with Fortaleza back and unable to counterattack. Despite the pressure marking, the team failed to recover the ball. At 22, Juninho Capixaba crossed, Benevenuto and Brítez deflected and missed the header. Fernando Diniz’s team managed the possession and was little threatened in the Maracanã match.

30-50m from the 1st T | Fluminense continued with control. The big highlight in Rio was Ganso, with freedom in the frame. At 31, Thiago Galhardo received in the middle and kicked out. At 42, Ronald hit first, and the ball exploded on Manoel. At 45, after recovering in the attack, Zé Welison drew: 1×1. The bid was analyzed by VAR and disallowed for lack of attack by Galhardo on Nino at the time of the tackle.

Break

00-15m from the 2nd T | On the return of the break, Vojvoda activated Caio Alexandre and Pedro Rocha in Fortaleza. The changes made the Lion more offensive. At 5, the strategy had an effect: Capixaba escaped on the left and crossed in the head of Galhardo, who tested hard and left everything the same: 1×1. The scenario was short-lived, with a new Rio advantage in the 11th minute: Caio Paulista kicked the post, Cano took advantage of the rebound and scored to the back of the net, free from marking in the penalty area: 2×1.

15-30m from the 2nd T | Fortaleza launched the attack and sought equality. At 18, Robson found Thiago Galhardo, who scored again – this time, VAR signaled offside. In the open game, Fernando Miguel and Fábio were activated and made important saves. Vojvoda then called Romarinho and Silvio Romero, renewing the offensive breath of the Ceará team.

30-45m from the 2nd T | With volume, Fortaleza almost equalized at 30. Galhardo crossed, Silvio Romero punctured, and the ball stayed with Romarinho, who finished locked. In the next minute, Capixaba hit a closed corner for Fábio’s defense. The team created a lot and was also exposed, but the delivery did not result in a tie. It is the second consecutive defeat in the return, after losing to Botafogo.

guesses

lineups

Fluminense | Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Yago Felipe (Martinelli) and PH Ganso (Felipe Melo); Matheus Martins (Marrony), Arias and Cano (Willian). Coach: Fernando Diniz.

Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Yago Felipe (Martinelli) and PH Ganso (Felipe Melo); Matheus Martins (Marrony), Arias and Cano (Willian). Coach: Fernando Diniz. Fortress | Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha (Hercules), Ronald (Caio Alexandre) and Zé Welison (Pedro Rocha); Thiago Galhardo, Moisés (Silvio Romero) and Robson (Romarinho). Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Technical Sheet | Fluminese 2×1 Fortress

Competition: 2022 Serie A | 26th round

Location: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.

Date and time: September 10, 2022 at 7pm.

Goals: Cano, at 10′ 1T (1×0); Thiago Galhardo, at 05′ 2T (1×1) and Cano, at 11′ 2T (2×1)

Yellow card: Robson and Thiago Galhardo (FEC); Arias (FLU).

Red card: Gastón (Fortaleza assistant)

Broadcast: Premiere, Verdinha and Real Time at Diário do Nordeste.

