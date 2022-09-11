Gabriel Monteiro resigns from candidacy at TRE-RJ

After the TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro) decided that former councilor Gabriel Monteiro (PL) could not run in this year’s elections, the youtuber and former military policeman delivered his resignation from the electoral race to the Court today.

Monteiro could appeal the decision, but preferred to resign. He claimed to withdraw from the election for federal deputy for “personal reasons”. He was removed from the position of councilor in August – his colleagues understood that he lacked decorum and ethics in the face of allegations of rape, sexual harassment and moral harassment, in addition to using the position to leverage his YouTube channel.

With the impeachment, Gabriel Monteiro became ineligible for eight years.

how was the process

The decision of TRE-RJ was taken in response to a challenge made by candidate for federal deputy André Barros (PSOL-RJ) based on the impeachment process in the Municipal Chamber of Rio.

The PSOL candidate presented the challenge on August 5, based on the report that asked for the councilman’s impeachment. The candidate did not wait for the date of the impeachment vote in the plenary so as not to miss the deadline set by the Electoral Court for objections.

The entire request was made based on the report produced by the Rio councilor and rapporteur of the case against Monteiro, Chico Alencar (PSOL).

On August 19, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Carlo Caiado (without a party), sent to the Electoral Court the letter of Monteiro’s loss of mandate “for conduct incompatible with parliamentary decorum”.