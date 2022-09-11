Gilsons leads choruses in favor of Lula and against Bolsonaro

The band Gilsons, formed by family members of Gilberto Gil, led a choir for the presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during a concert on the Sunset stage this afternoon. The group is formed by José Gil, son of Gilberto Gil, Francisco Gil and João Gil, grandsons of the artist.

The demonstration began when the public started shouting slogans against the current president and candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL): “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take the c*”.

Although the camera that showed the performance at Rock in Rio started to show the stage from afar at that moment, it was possible to see Francisco putting his hand to his ear encouraging the audience to scream louder.

Then the guitarist played a solo in the rhythm of a song frequently sung by Lula voters, leading a chorus in favor of the PT politician: “Olê, olê, olê, olá. Lula, Lula!”, sang part of the audience.

The stage was then lit up with red lights. The scene did not go unnoticed on social media:

Rock in Rio published a policy statement

On the weekend before the beginning of the festival, Rock in Rio published a note about possible political demonstrations, alerting artists, employees and companies involved with the event.

“For the first time in its 37 years, Rock in Rio will take place during an electoral period, and therefore it is subject to the specific laws in force during that period. As a result, the organization decided that the presence of any candidate in these elections will not be allowed on their stages. And, recommends that all companies, institutions and artists involved with the event are aware of the Electoral Law”, said the statement.

