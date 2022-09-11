Gilsons play Lula’s jingle with Janja in the audience at Rock in Rio

Wife of ex-president Lula (PT) published a photo with members of the band; PT published video of the moment

The band Gilsons played a classic jingle from the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during a concert on the Sunset stage of Rock in Rio, this Saturday (10.Sep.2022).

The PT played a video of the moment on his profile on twitter. One of the artists played the song in a guitar solo and led the audience in chorus. In this year’s edition, Rock in Rio released a note about the electoral period, vetoing the participation of candidates on stages of the event.

Lula’s wife, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, was at the event and posted a photo with members of the band on her Instagram profile. The group is formed by family members of singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil.

In the posts, Janja also appears alongside digital influencer Ju de Paulla, singer Preta Gil and businesswoman Flora Gil.

See the photos posted by Janja:

Digital influencer Ju de Paulla (left) with Janja at Rock in Rio

On Janja’s left, singer Preta Gil, and on her right, businesswoman Flora Gil

Janja with members of the band Gilsons

Janja at Rock in Rio

