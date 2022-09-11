Gilsons play Lula’s jingle with Janja in the audience at Rock in Rio

Wife of ex-president Lula (PT) published a photo with members of the band; PT published video of the moment

The band Gilsons played a classic jingle from the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during a concert on the Sunset stage of Rock in Rio, this Saturday (10.Sep.2022).

The PT played a video of the moment on his profile on twitter. One of the artists played the song in a guitar solo and led the audience in chorus. In this year’s edition, Rock in Rio released a note about the electoral period, vetoing the participation of candidates on stages of the event.

Lula’s wife, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, was at the event and posted a photo with members of the band on her Instagram profile. The group is formed by family members of singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil.

In the posts, Janja also appears alongside digital influencer Ju de Paulla, singer Preta Gil and businesswoman Flora Gil.

See the photos posted by Janja:



Disclosure Instagram @janjalula Digital influencer Ju de Paulla (left) with Janja at Rock in Rio



Reproduction @janjalula On Janja’s left, singer Preta Gil, and on her right, businesswoman Flora Gil



Reproduction @janjalula Janja with members of the band Gilsons