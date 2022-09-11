Globo defines Ivete Sangalo’s future, Encontro e Sessão da Tarde

Those who follow social networks, or TV columnism, may have the impression that attractions such as Pipoca da Ivete, presented by singer Ivete Sangalo; the Meeting, by Patrícia Poeta; or the Afternoon Session, their days are numbered. Overall, the comments about the drop in ratings for these shows seem like irrefutable proof of their impending failure.

But in an exclusive interview with the column, Amauri Soares, director of TV Globo and Afiliadas, describes a completely different scenario within the station and even reveals firsthand that Pipoca da Ivete will be renewed.

“We are super satisfied with the performance of Pipoca and we are going to do a new season next year. The audience, the repercussion and the commercial results are going very well. then Luciano Huck”, reveals the executive.

Measuring the relevance of a television program goes far beyond just observing the Ibope number, points out Soares. “The audience is very important because it gives us the answers of who is watching what, where, for how many minutes. So, today we have the ‘live’ data, the audience, on demand and we are consolidating this for seven days , as it is done in the United States and Europe”.

But what defines the success of an attraction is not limited to Ibope. The ability to generate conversations and become a cultural and social phenomenon is critical. “We measure and analyze the impact of our content on our social networks and on those of third parties. Why? Because the ability of a content to generate conversations, dialogues and debates is directly linked to its perception of relevance”.

What is the weight of social networks?

According to the executive, 96% of everything that is tweeted in Brazil about audiovisual content is content from Rede Globo’s grid. The “strength of the mix” is the priority. “No tool brings an absolute truth. The secret is to look at the audience, the digital buzz and the commercial performance”, he says.

This helps to explain why the Meeting, now hosted by Patrícia Poeta, despite criticism in the media and social networks, is evaluated as a success by the broadcaster. “In the case of the Meeting, there was a lack of knowledge. The month of July is traditionally the month with lower audiences because children are on vacation. This always causes a small drop in our audience during this period”.

Why was the premiere of Patrícia Poeta not postponed to August? Contract issues and business priorities weighed in on the decision. For Globo, the audience was not the priority and the bet is that it would come naturally with the end of the school holidays, which in fact happened. “We were confident of doing the right thing, and in this scenario, the Encontro today has the best audience since 2012 and I can say that this change of schedule was technical and we were very satisfied with the results. The metrics of the Encontro and Mais Você will continue growing”, says the executive.

The executive also recalls that the vision of TV columnists or groups within social networks about an artist or a program does not always reflect the reality of the majority of the audience.

Why did the programs change so much?

According to Soares, programming decisions are made for technical reasons and are often not observed by outsiders. An example was the changes imposed on the grid by the pandemic. “Brazil after the pandemic is different. We inverted programs, we looked for alternatives to support those who were producing at home, working from home, but wanted information. There was a demand for entertainment and news at different times”, he recalls.

There are also cases in which competition leads the broadcaster to make changes. When Globo gave up football to save on royalties, it took Masked Singer out of the nights, where it led with large numbers on Ibope, and took the program to Sundays. When competing with football, the numbers dropped, but the attraction with Ivete Sangalo guaranteed Globo the leadership in the schedule, despite a “fall” in the number of the program on Ibope.

Globo, like its competitors on TV, thinks more about participation (share) throughout the day, than just the punctual number of a program. Attracting people’s attention is an increasing challenge with increasing competition from streaming and digital platforms. But in TV, the leadership among the percentage of users who watch open TV continues with Globo alone in the lead. Not even the departure of football to the competitors threatened this position.

Will Streaming Become TV?

In this context of the war for attention, the ability to generate conversations consistently is the goal of all companies that produce audiovisual content. This explains why Amazon Prime and HBO Max just released the billion-dollar series The Rings of Power and The House of the Dragon.

In addition, in the coming months, Netflix and Disney will also start offering ads on their platforms and cheaper subscription plans. Amazon and HBO already have streaming services with advertising in the United States.

“It’s very curious to see how everything is now approaching what is a TV channel. Streaming platforms are all migrating to have an advertising model. From a content point of view, the idea of ​​streaming is to seek a new format, contemporary: dramaturgy, mobilizing episodes, several chapters per week, the ability to generate fans and mobilize social networks. But the format that delivers all this is called telenovela and it is 40 years old”, says Soares.

As the boundaries between streaming and TV disappear, it will become more difficult to just use Ibope numbers as a reference. Increasingly, a successful program tends to have repercussions for several days and on different platforms, as happened with the presidential candidates’ interview in Jornal Nacional. Globo’s own open TV increasingly competes with Globoplay for audience time.

A novelty is that the Kantar-Ibope audience system will also begin to measure streaming, YouTube and the use of Wi-Fi in homes where the research company already measures TV audiences. This will allow you to know what is being accessed on cell phones and other electronic devices.

“Digital is coming from concepts that are sometimes vague. View, for example, means that the person watched all the content or just a minute? This measurement is the foundation of our television market. When we manage to integrate digital in this measurement, it becomes more relevant and complete”, he says.

Role of Affiliates and Regional Content?

This year Soares also took charge of Globo’s affiliates area. The decision was strategic as it is one of Globo’s differentials. “We have 120 points of local customization of our programming schedule. Adaptation and local delivery are essential. Here in Rio de Janeiro, we do half of the work. The rest is in the affiliate, in the community, in local entertainment programs, in shows, events and parties”.

Globo has as a fundamental part of its strategy to continue as the largest producer of Brazilian content in the world to differentiate itself from international giants. “Today, we even have squares that hold state championships, different from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. It’s a huge differential. No streaming will be able to do that. Regional competences are being used by the network”.

Soares cites as an example the special on the Independence of Brazil, shown this week on Globo’s national grid, which was produced by TV Verdes Mares, a Globo affiliate in Ceará.

Will the Afternoon Session end?

Apprehensive (and nostalgic), I question Soares if the Afternoon Session is really going to end, as recently stated by some websites. “In theory, any program in the schedule can end at some point. We have a programming cycle that can last a year, six months or years. But we are always calibrating. The Afternoon Session continues to occupy a relevant space, and gives us what we expect, with a significant audience. Post-pandemic, we see several generations watching a film together, exchanging experiences. This family affective moment is very relevant. We have no intention of taking the Afternoon Session off the air”.