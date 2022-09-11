Goiás president criticizes Botafogo’s SAF: ‘It’s already in crisis, has late salary, the CEO resigned’ | Botafogo



Paulo Rogério is the executive president of Goiás – Rosiron Rodrigues/Goiás EC

The executive president of Goiás, Paulo Rogério, criticized Botafogo’s SAF. In an interview with “Canal do Nicola”, the representative revealed that Esmeraldino works to have the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol ready in 2023, but stressed that there is no rush to sell it. Thus, he stated that he wants a consistent SAF and cited “points” that would be negative in Alvinegro Carioca.

“We are already working at SAF, with some people within the club, hiring a company to advise us. Goiás, in 2023, will have the SAF ready, what are the rules, to make it easier for investors to come, know how the Goiás SAF works. Goiás has the two most expensive areas in the state. Our debt to an SAF is ridiculous. We don’t have a concern about running after the SAF. I talk a lot with (Mario Celso) Petraglia (president Athletico), my personal friend, we are not in a hurry”, said the representative of Esmeraldino.

“We don’t want to sell Goiás at any price. We want to create a consistent SAF that adds value. You see Botafogo, Botafogo’s SAF has already entered a crisis, its salary is delayed, the CEO resigned and is in court against the president of the SAF. It needs to be very well thought out”, he added.

It is worth remembering that, last Friday, Botafogo confirmed the dismissal of CEO Jorge Braga. In a statement released with a firm tone, Alvinegro confirmed a legal dispute after a lawsuit brought by the former manager (learn more here). However, there are no reports that salaries are late or that there is a crisis within the club.