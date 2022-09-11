Goiás vs Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

Flamengo travels to face Goiás, this Sunday (11), at 7pm. (Brasilia time). The match valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship will be played at Estádio da Serrinha, in Goiânia. Rubro-Negro, second in the leaderboard, with 44 points, is going in search of victory to try to touch the leader Palmeiras and keep their hopes of title. Esmeraldino occupies the ninth position, with 35 points.

Pedro and Gabigol, suspended, are out of the match. Defenders David Luiz and Léo Pereira can return to Dorival’s team, as they did not play in the 2-1 victory over Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), in the Libertadores semifinal, in the middle of the week.

With three straight victories in the Brasileirão, Goiás coach Jair Ventura will try to keep the momentum going. The coach must repeat the lineup of the 2-1 victory over Santos in the previous round.

DATASHEET

GOIÁS x FLAMENGO

Place: Serrinha Stadium, Goiania (GO)

Date/Time: 09/11/2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Auxiliaries: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Where to watch: Premiere and in real time on LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

GOIÁS (Coach: Jair Ventura)

Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Diego and Marquinhos Gabriel; Vinicius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte

Suspended: –

Embezzlement:

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Saints; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Vidal, Diego Ribas, Everton Ribeiro (Mateusão), Marinho and Cebolinha:

Suspended: Gabigol, Pedro, Fabricio Bruno