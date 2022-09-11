Government regulates values ​​of parliamentary amendments for housing

The Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) regulated the use of amounts from parliamentary amendments, defined in the Union Budget, to subsidize popular housing programs. The ordinance was published yesterday (8) in the Official Diary of the Union.

According to the ministry, the measure aims to expand the population’s access to housing financing in credit operations with resources from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The text stipulates that the values ​​of the amendments will be used to reduce or eliminate the down payment that the borrower must pay to gain access to the property.

For this year, for example, the Annual Budget Law (LOA) already has a contribution of R$ 9.16 million indicated by the Amapá bench for projects of the Casa Verde and Yellow Program in the capital Macapá. It is the first state to receive the nomination of resources by amendments, reported the MDR.

Families that are part of Groups 1 and 2 of the Casa Verde and Amarela Program, which have a gross monthly income of up to R$ 4,400, may be eligible. The benefit can only be used once per property and per beneficiary and will be cumulative with the housing discounts granted by the FGTS.

“The resources indicated by the parliamentarians or the benches will be transferred to the municipalities designated in the act of nomination. City halls will be responsible for pointing out which projects will have access to resources and the amount for each one,” the ministry explained in a statement.

Construction

The amounts must be invested in up to two years, counting from the conclusion of the construction works of the enterprise and the contracting of financing by the beneficiaries. If the period ends without using the funds, the balance must be returned to the National Treasury, plus interest.

The city hall of the municipality that will receive the funds from the parliamentary amendment must indicate the criteria for people to access the benefit, which may be new or those already established by the FGTS in the Casa Verde e Amarela Program. In addition, there will be a credit analysis by the financial agent contracting the operation.

Caixa Econômica Federal will be responsible for the operational management of the resources indicated.