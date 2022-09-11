Government studies new concession model to reduce tolls

posted on 09/10/2022 11:40



(credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

The government is studying to include in the contracts of the next road concessions a clause that provides for the sharing of risk of demand from the private operator with the Union. According to technicians from the economic team heard by the Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, the measure has the potential to reduce the toll rate by up to 22%.

According to the proposal being studied by the Ministry of Economy and presented to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the contracts must provide for periodic reviews, every four or five years, to assess the economic, financial and traffic effects on the highways. If the demand for vehicles projected in the public notices is not met, the idea is that the concessionaire can suspend the planned work schedule.

In addition, if the contract is in the last 10 years of validity, the term may be extended or, as a last resort, the rate value will be increased. According to technicians who are familiar with the matter, the measure under study was designed to reduce the number of returns of road concessions.

Currently, the risk of demand for road concessions is absorbed by the private operator. And the contracts do not provide mechanisms and triggers to mitigate the possible effects of an oversized demand.

future auctions

The measure will not apply to existing contracts. For future auctions only. The idea is that this instrument will reduce the number of returns and guarantee legal certainty for contracts.

According to a government technician, the concessions made between 2012 and 2014 presented serious problems in estimating the demand for vehicles that would travel on the highways.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.