Grêmio confirms related against Vasco and has news on the list; check out

The list of Grêmio related for the match against Vasco da Gama, which takes place next Sunday (11), at 4 pm, at the Arena, has been confirmed. The confrontation is valid for the 29th round of Serie B, where Tricolor comes from an important victory against Vila Nova. The direct duel against the Cariocas is worth the 3rd position in the G4. The team from Rio Grande do Sul will have Renato Portaluppi’s debut as coach.

Grêmio has 100% success against Vasco in the Arena

The game against Vasco da Gama will be the 80th in the history between the two teams, which has had 35 wins for Grêmio, 21 draws and 23 wins for Cruzmaltino. Immortal’s performance in the last round already had the influence of Renato, who commanded the team remotely. At the edge of the lawn was the transition coach, Cesar Lopes. To guarantee access, the team from Rio Grande do Sul needs to win six and draw one of the last 10 matches in the competition.

Grêmio embezzlement and suspensions

After the victory at home for the 28th round of Série B, Tricolor was left with three players suspended for the third yellow card. Two of them have been hanging since the match against Criciúma, young midfielders Bitello and Campaz. In addition to them, defender Bruno Alves is the team’s third hanging player. The absences due to injury with more time to return to the pitch are defender Walter Kannemann and forward Janderson, who recently fractured two vertebrae.

Check out the related list for Grêmio vs Vasco da Gama: