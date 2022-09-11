Grêmio has three absences to face Vasco for the Brasileirão Serie B

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Grêmio has three absences to face Vasco for the Brasileirão Serie B 0 Views

Gremio vs Vasco today Brasileirão Serie B

Credit: Playback/Grêmio

The Brasileirão Série B is still on fire! And this Sunday (11), Grêmio receives Vasco for a duel that closes the 29th round of the competition. Departure is scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time).

And the team led by the newcomer Renato Gaúcho, has three confirmed absences, both due to injury. Are they, Kannemann, Ferreira and Janderson.

“Not having beaten the people at the top doesn’t change much, it’s getting as far away from the fifth to have that access. These are big games, I’m sure the Arena will be full, I know how this environment is and everything favors us. I hope we can play a great game, when Renato returns, give him this birthday present”, said right-back Edílson, at a press conference.

Possible Gremio lineup

A likely lineup of the Immortal has: Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello and Campaz; Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

And the opponent?

A probable lineup for Vasco has: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri, Andrey, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Alex Teixeira, Figueiredo (Raniel).

DATASHEET
Gremio vs Vasco
Competition: Brasileirão Serie B – 29th round
Place: Gremio Arena in Porto Alegre
Date: Sunday (11) at 4 pm (Brasilia time)
Broadcast: Globo, SporTV and Premiere

Both teams see the match as a decision, because even being in the G4 that gives access to the 2023 Series, Londrina, which is in 5th place, reached 44 points and touched Grêmio and Vasco. Tricolor gaucho is 3rd with 47 points, while Vasco is 4th with 45.

Everything about the national classic between Grêmio and Vasco, and about the Brasileirão Série B games, you can check it out here at fans.com

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Daniel Alves crosses and goalkeeper scores in the last minute in Mexico; see | international football

Daniel Alves continues to make an impact on the pitch for Pumas, from Mexico. On …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved