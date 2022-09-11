Grêmio vs Vasco: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series b

With a forecast of 50,000 people at the Arena, Grêmio and Vasco will face each other at 4 pm this Sunday, in Porto Alegre, in a game for the 29th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The duel is a direct confrontation within the G-4 and marks the debuts of coaches Renato Gaúcho and Jorginho in both clubs. Click here to follow the bids live.

Tricolor is third in the table, with 47 points, and comes from a victory over Vila Nova in the last round. The result broke a series of four games without a win, which led to the dismissal of coach Roger Machado and the hiring of Renato. The Grêmio idol returns to command the team in the last 10 games in Serie B and confirm access.

Vasco comes right behind Grêmio, is fourth, with 45 points, but the moment of greatest turmoil in Serie B made the club look for a new commander. The team enters the field with just one point ahead of Londrina (5th place). After losing three of the last four games, the football department brought in coach Jorginho this week. Like Renato, the coach will have the mission to take Vasco to access in 10 rounds. The first challenge is to score again away from home, since the team lost the last six games as a visitor.

Streaming: TV Globo (for RJ and RS), with narration by Renata Silveira and comments by Junior, Paulo Nunes and Sandro Meira Ricci. Premiere 2 and sportv 1 (all over Brazil), with narration by Júlio Oliveira and comments by Grafite and Renata Mendonça.

Gremio – coach: Renato Portaluppi

Renato commanded the last training sessions of the week behind closed doors and is mysterious about the lineup, but the tendency is to repeat the team that started against Vila Nova, with Campaz kept in midfield. Thaciano, who was praised by the coach in his introductory interview, was tipped to win the spot, but will remain as alternatives on the bench.

Probable lineup: Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello and Campaz; Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

2 of 3 Probable lineup of Grêmio against Vasco — Photo: Ge Probable lineup of Grêmio against Vasco — Photo: Ge

Who is out: Kannemann, Jhonata Robert, Ferreira, Nicolas and Janderson (injured).

hanging: Bitello, Bruno Alves and Campaz.

Vasco – coach: Jorginho

Jorginho will have the cast reinforced in his debut. Raniel (recovered from injury), Nenê and Léo Matos were related and are available again. There are doubts, however, regarding the lineup. Figueiredo is the most quoted to take the place of Eguinaldo, who is with the under-20 team. Raniel is another quoted. On the side, Léo Matos should return in place of Matheus Ribeiro

Possible lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri, Andrey, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Alex Teixeira, Figueiredo (Raniel).

3 of 3 Vasco’s probable lineup against Grêmio — Photo: ge Vasco’s probable lineup against Grêmio — Photo: ge

Who is out: Eguinaldo (with the under-20 team); Riquelme and Gabriel Dias (medical department); Miranda (suspended)

hanging: Nenê, Alex Teixeira, Anderson Conceição, Quintero and Matheus Barbosa

