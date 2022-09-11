Grêmio x Vasco: friends, Diego Souza and Nenê lead teams in 2022 and face a separate duel | Brazilian series b

Grêmio and Vasco will play another classic of Brazilian football in Serie B this Sunday afternoon. In addition to all the history that the clubs carry, the duel puts two friends on opposite sides who are leaders in goal participation for their respective teams: Diego Souza and Nene.

The game for the 29th round of the championship is full of coincidences: it marks the return of coaches Renato and Jorginho, the confrontation between the third and fourth places and a separate duel within the four lines: the clash of the veterans who, despite their age, are absolute starters of their teams and fundamental when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net.

At 37 years old, Diego Souza is Grêmio’s top scorer of the year, with 17 goals. Add to that four more assists. In total, there are 21 direct participations for goals, which represents 33.9% of the total scored by the team in 2022.

The also veteran Nenê, 41 years old, has exactly the same number of direct participations. In his case, however, there are 10 goals and 11 assists, which characterize 42.9% of what Vasco did this season.

Even in the final stretch of their careers, close to retirement, both are still essential for their teams. The striker is the main scorer of the club from Rio Grande do Sul since he returned to Porto Alegre, in 2020, and is on his way to being the player with the most goals in the team for the third year in a row.

Nenê is in the second consecutive season defending Vasco’s shirt in this current passage. After not getting access to Serie A in 2021, the midfielder went on to fulfill the mission of returning the carioca club to the elite of the Brasileirão. And with all the coaches who have passed through the club, shirt 10 remains as a starter.

In his last game with Vasco’s shirt, against Guarani, Nenê experienced a rare moment during his two spells in São Januário. Despite having scored a goal, he heard boos from part of the crowd, a reflection of the unstable phase that the club is going through.

Preserved for physical reasons against Brusque, he was missed in the defeat in Santa Catarina. This Sunday, he returns to the team against Grêmio, with Jorginho in charge. It was with the coach that Nenê lived his best moment at the club. Together, they were undefeated Carioca champions in 2016.

Friendship off the lawns

Outside the field, the two veterans cultivate a friendship that began in the days of São Paulo, when they played together in 2018 and 2019. The duo was part of the “nerd quartet”, also composed by Everton and Reinaldo. When they acted together, they played electronic games, which strengthened the relationship between them.

At the end of last season, Diego initially did not renew his contract with Grêmio, as he had been released. Free on the market, he began to receive surveys and negotiate with other clubs. In that, Nenê tried to take the striker to Vasco. He lobbied, called and tried to convince his friend, but the Gauchos backtracked and decided to “rehire” the player.