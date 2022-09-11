Gretchen’s daughter doesn’t conform to family decision after fights: “I don’t have it anymore”

Gretchen’s daughter, Jenny Miranda does not accept the family’s decision after polemics and exchange of barbs; know more

Between controversies and exchange of barbs, the daughter of Gretchen, Jenny Miranda, vented and revealed her discomfort with the drastic decision of the family that welcomed her years ago. The confusions started after the announcement that her daughter, Bia Miranda, will be running for a vacancy in the The Farm 14.

Through Instagram Stories, the influencer made it clear that everyone from the ‘clan’ of the ‘queen do rebolado’ cut ties with her and her children and that her biggest concern is how her daughter will deal with the whole situation.

“Everything that happened [briga entre ela e Thammy] it changed the structure of my family, my children, Bia and Enrico. It messed with them, messed with me. Regardless of anything, I’m really worried about when Bia leaves [de A Fazenda, caso seja a mais votada do Paiol]. She is a child, only 18 years old. She is not aware of anything because she is confined. She still thinks that she has a grandmother, a family and that she’s just quarreling with her mother”she began.

The model goes on to say the fight caused her ‘exclusion’ from the family and that, despite her indignation, she tries to face the whole situation. “I have always defended my entire family because in this case I had a whole family. Now, I don’t have it anymore. I’ve never seen in my life you have a family for 17 years and then not have it anymore. I’m trying to deal with it as best I can.”, he highlighted.

Jenny ends by saying that he will support his daughter during and after the reality show, if she enters, and is already preparing psychological help for the young woman. “It won’t be easy for her to find out later that she doesn’t have a family and that it was all an illusion, a lie. For us, it was true, but for the other part it seems not. Unfortunately, I don’t know what she can do even against herself, I’m very afraid of that.”he concluded.

In the middle of the hurricane, Jenny Mirandathe “daughter of the heart” of Gretchendenied that he had any kind of romance with Thammy Miranda in the past.

Publicly, the two have been in a relationship for many years, creating an intense bond between the model and the Rainha do Rebolado. Today, however, Thammy Miranda prohibits the alleged ex from taking the family name.