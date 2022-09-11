Group makes fireworks at dawn near the hotel where the Vitória squad is staying; video – 09/10/2022 – News

The dawn of this Saturday (10) was of disturbance and inconvenience for residents of the Lagoa Nova neighborhood, near the Holiday Inn hotel, on Salgado Filho Avenue. The reason was an action by an unidentified group that exploded a large amount of fireworks between 1 am and 3 am, in a street close to the hotel. The Vitória team, which will play this Saturday against ABC, in Natal, is staying at the hotel.

reproduction Residents of the surroundings of the hotel where Vitória is staying were scared by fireworks

Videos from residents of the region and also circulated on social networks show the inconvenience caused. According to reports from residents of a condominium next to the hotel, all residents woke up to the noise, which also scared pets and children. “It seemed that the world was ending. It was a big scare, until we realized what was happening”, said a resident of a condominium that is close to the place where the fireworks were exploded.

The Military Police were called, but did not reach those responsible for the fireworks.

So far, no organized supporters of the ABC have officially expressed themselves about the fact. Vitória’s board also did not comment on the case.

ABC and Vitória will play at 5 pm, at Frasqueirão, in a game that may give ABC access to Série B. The white-and-white is leader of the group, with 7 points. Vitória has 4 points and needs to win to continue in the fight for the spot.