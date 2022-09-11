Guilherme Arana came close to being sold to the European giant for R$93 million, but the injury got in the way of everything

Guilherme Arana, from Atlético MG, unfortunately, is out of the great World Cup, this year, with Brazil, which will be played in Qatar. In Galo’s last game, for the Brasileirão, against Bragantino, the side ended up getting involved in a dispute with Carlos Eduardo and, in the worst case, took the worst.

Guilherme Arana’s injury is worrying and there is no recovery time. Therefore, it is certain that he will be out of the World Cup, this year, with the Brazilian team, since the athlete’s name always appeared on the list of coach Tite, who, in an exciting way, spoke about the player.

“Humanly, it was hard for me to have to talk to Arana. Suddenly he started crying, I didn’t know what to say on the other end of the call, and he said to me, ‘You taught me to be brave, teacher'”said Tite, after announcing the names summoned for the next matches of the Selection.

Guilherme Arana came close to Tottenham

According to the portal ‘Torcedores.com’, Arana came very close to a deal with Tottenham, but the injury, at the last minute, ended up disrupting the Premier League club’s plans to count on its football for 2023.

The source learned that Spurs were willing to offer around BRL 93 million to Galo to count on Guilherme Arana. The value matches what Galo wants to negotiate Arana’s football, but an agreement went down the drain after the injury.

In addition to Tottenham, other clubs in Europe were watching: Leeds and Newcastle were some of them. However, all apparently got out of play with the player’s new injury.