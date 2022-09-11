Robinho and Régis are related in Alviverde. Photo: Guilherme Griebeler/Coritiba

The coach Guto Ferreira defined this Saturday (10) the list of 23 related coritiba for this Sunday’s match (11), at 4 pm, against Atlético-GOat the Couto Pereira Stadiumfur Brazilian championship. And the list of squads brings some news to this game, considered a “final” in Alto da Glória.

the left-back Diego Porfirio felt a muscular discomfort and was vetoed. On the other hand, attackers Leo Gamalho and Hernán Pérez they worked normally all week and, after this Saturday’s movement on the game’s stage, they ended up being related by coach alviverde.

In this 26th round of the Serie AFerreira still won’t be able to count on the defender Henriquethe steering wheel and captain Willian Fariasand the attacker Pablo Garcia, all still undergoing treatment in the medical department. already the sock Gabriel Boschilia is in the transition process and tends to be available for the next match, against the Botafogo.

Another novelty among those summoned to face the Dragon is the midfielder Geovane Meurer, 20 years old. champion of Brazil U-20 Cup last year, he has been training with the main squad for some time and has pleased the white thigh coach, who can use him if the offensive sector needs more energy and creativity.

For the sector, by the way, Ferreira related Robinho, Thonny Anderson and Regiswith an advantage for the first to start this Sunday’s appointment.

See the complete list of related ones: