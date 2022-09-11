“Have a commitment to me”; Marcos Braz secures Flamengo agreement with striker if he returns to Brazil

Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz clarified the Club’s moves in the last transfer window. In addition to citing the hired reinforcements, the manager also spoke about the various speculations around possible negotiations, one in particular, however, indirectly involved Rubro-Negro.

In an interview with S1 Live and Paparazzo Rubro-Negro, Braz took a position on the polls about Michael, ex-Flamengo, now at Al-Hilal, in Saudi Arabia. After news about the striker being unhappy in the Arab country and wanting to return to Brazil, Botafogo and Corinthians sought out the player to consult the situation and open conversations.

However, the red-black leader stated that Michael has a signed commitment with him and, in the proposed manner, the athlete would return to Flamengo. “I even laughed when I saw that there was the possibility of Michael coming to team A or B. I’ll tell you what happened in this window. The Arabs paid 8 million dollars for Michael. At four or five months he wanted out. They could even sell it, so I can’t say anything. Botafogo or Corinthians appears and buys. Now, they started talking about free loan. Do you know the chance of him getting out of the free loan and not being Flamengo? It’s zero”, says Braz.

“I have a good relationship with the manager and a very good relationship with the player. The player is committed to me. If he comes with the same conditions, he would come to Flamengo. My relationship with Michael is very strong, even for everything he went through in Flamengo, in short, the human relationship I have with him. We went through a lot together, he’s a special guy and I’m rooting for him”, completes. Michael has a signed contract with Al Hilal until mid-2025.