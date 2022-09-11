He didn’t take care of high blood pressure and lost 90% of kidney function – 09/11/2022

Hypertensive since the age of 18, Adriano Silva, 38, a systems analyst, never cared much for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. As he was young, he didn’t care about the consequences. As he lived for many years in apparently perfect health, he did not believe that he could suffer from kidney problems even before reaching the age of 40. Passing out at work, he found that his kidneys were only 10% working.

At that time, when he thought of the word hemodialysis, he panicked and kept looking for more information about chronic kidney disease. To his surprise, he underwent a less invasive therapy that allows him to continue with the treatment at home. Below, he tells his story.

“I found out when I was 18 years old that I had hypertension. I went for a CNH exam and my blood pressure was high. My parents were hypertensive and, even finding out, I put the disease aside a little.

I remember that at the time, when I found out about the disease, my parents took me to the doctor, but I was very young and I didn’t care much about it.

I continued studying, working and moving on with my life. Without knowing it, I developed kidney complications, which progressed to serious kidney disease. She walked silently, and in 2019, I remember that I started having foam in my urine. That was the first symptom I noticed.

Image: Personal archive

I didn’t see a doctor at first. I felt sick, had a hypertensive peak and at the beginning of 2020, I passed out at work and went to the emergency room.

I had a check-up, I was in the ICU and with several tests it was detected that I had uremia, an indication that my urea was very high. In addition, my creatinine was also elevated and at that point there were many indicators that I had a serious kidney problem.

After many tests, they said that my kidney function was close to 10% and there was a doubt if I would start hemodialysis at that moment.

When I was hospitalized, I discovered that my kidney was already detonated. I left the hospital, looked for a good specialist and the doctor said to think about alternative methods. I stayed on conservative treatment for almost a year, which involved medication, diet and follow-up.

I went as far as I could, but my urea level started to increase a lot and I felt a lot of discomfort in my belly, dizziness and headache.

home treatment

Belly catheter needs correct hygiene Image: Personal archive

The doctor told me that I could have a treatment that would allow me to stay at home with my family. She introduced me to peritoneal dialysis, which preserves the patient more.

I started the process through the health insurance and placed the catheter in the belly. I started the course to know how to manage, I received the machine, but I started to get sick again and I had an emergency hemodialysis. At the same time, I had to be hospitalized.

My wife did the entire course to help me. She finished and I was able to do the dialysis at home as soon as I got back.

In the first month that I placed the catheter in the belly, I had an infection, as I was afraid to touch the belly and did not follow the proper medical recommendations. On the way back to the doctor, the specialist called my attention for not having done the hygiene correctly.

Even with this unforeseen, I found the process very easy and practical. I usually start the process at night, clean the room well, get the supplies from the machine and do the hygiene process. Then I make the call and I have to stay connected to the machine for ten hours. It was a little uncomfortable at first, but now I’m more used to it.

The key point of the peritoneal is hygiene. The healed catheter is painless, but requires a lot of cleaning. Today, I can walk, run and do anything.

Family and psychological support

This is the peritoneal dialysis machine Image: Personal archive

The decision to undergo peritoneal dialysis was made jointly with my wife. We thought it would be less stressful and less aggressive.

Since I discovered the disease, I had to stop working, quit my job and was removed by the INSS. Today, I take care of the house, do the chores and my wife works outside the home. My daughter, who is seven years old, gives me a lot of support and whenever I need her she is by my side.

Right after this appointment, when the doctor scolded me for not having done the hygiene properly, my daughter always monitors me, ‘fights’ me and asks me to do the right procedures. She is always available and helps to integrate the father-daughter relationship.

Being able to do the treatment at home also helps me to be closer to my family. Soon after I started treatment outside the hospital, my father discovered prostate cancer and because I have a practically normal life, I can stay by his side.

difficult prognosis

Adriano with his seven-year-old daughter Image: Personal archive

When I discovered the disease, the word hemodialysis sounded very aggressive and the people I met met a very tragic end. When the doctor said he would need to do the procedure, he was also very tense.

At first, I said I wanted to go back to work soon, but the doctors said I would have to leave and it was very scary.

Because of that, I started to research a lot about the disease. I looked for cool experts, I went after discussion groups, forums and saw that it’s not the end. You start to see stories of families and people who managed to survive.

I am currently on the transplant waiting list and waiting for someone’s kidney. Once I was called, but the organ was not compatible with my organism. I’m in line and I’m waiting my turn. In the meantime, I continue with treatment at home and trying to have a normal life with my daughter and wife.”

What causes kidney disease?

The main causes of chronic kidney disease are hypertension and diabetes. According to experts consulted by Live well, one in ten people have kidney disease in Brazil. Often, the patient thinks that, because he has this condition, he will not have any more disease and ends up causing damage to target organs such as the heart, kidney and eyes.

With the progression of the problem, the kidneys become overloaded and, little by little, the symptoms appear. It is important to note that these signs can also appear late or simply manifest silently. Generally, depending on the stage of the disease, a person may experience fatigue, nausea, vomiting, swelling, and worsening blood pressure.

One of the most effective ways to discover the problem is through early diagnosis. In this way, the individual is more likely to suffer with fewer sequelae and effects of the problem.

What is peritoneal dialysis?

Image: iStock

Through this method, a catheter is placed in the abdominal cavity, where the membranes of the peritoneum are located, which surround our organs, and infuse liquids that are poor in substances. This material stays in the belly for a while and then is drained.

To perform the procedure, the patient needs to undergo training, which can be done by the nurse or doctor. Treatment can be done while the individual sleeps or there can be manual changes during the day.

Unlike hemodialysis, which must be done in the hospital, this can be done at the person’s own home. It is indicated to give more autonomy and quality of life to the patient and works to preserve residual kidney function.

There is also the preservation of diuresis, which helps in the survival of those who suffer from kidney disease. Currently, the procedure is offered by health insurance plans and SUS (Unified Health System). However, in the public system there is still a limitation in providing to those in need. Not all people can and often need to resort to supplementary health.

How to take care of mental health?

As with Adriano, many patients who suffer from kidney disease end up having their psychology very shaken when they receive the diagnosis. That is why it is very important to have a support network throughout the process, which starts with the discovery of the disease until treatment.

There are two ways in which patients will receive the diagnosis of chronic kidney disease. Often, they are already being prepared for a change in routine, as they will undergo dialysis therapy in the outpatient or home modality.

Unfortunately, this is not the reality for those who suffer from the disease, as most receive a diagnosis during hospitalization. “He comes in with a complaint of mild symptoms, shortness of breath and nausea and ends up leaving this hospitalization with a diagnosis of treatment and a chronic disease”, says Raquel Calheiros Reis, psychologist and specialist in assisting psychology for oncology patients and chronic diseases. by Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo).

Therefore, it is necessary to have a support network and seek in psychology an alternative to recover the mental health, financial and affective relationships of this patient.

Psychological support, according to the specialist, must be present and offered to both the patient and the family. “No one lives to undergo dialysis. Everyone undergoes dialysis to live. This is the main objective of psychology. It is to help the family achieve their life goals”, she concludes.

Source: Maria Izabel de Holandascientific director of the Society of Nephrology of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

