Neymar chose the best defender he has ever faced in European football among so many names who act as defenders on the old continent. The Brazilian’s interview took place for the “DAZN“, where the number 10 who lives, in the season, great moment, spoke about several subjects.

In 2022, Neymar is living his best year in European football. The shirt 10 leads PSG’s main positive data centers and, in the year, he has 26 goals in 28 games played. But going through markers was not always an easy task and, in the interview, for DAZN, the Brazilian ace chose the most difficult defender to play against in European football.

With mentions of Varane, from Man United and Van Dijk, from Liverpool, Neymar revealed that the German Rudigerex-Chelsea and, today, wearing the colors of Real Madrid, current champions of the Champions, is the defender who most fears him “because he is big and strong”.

“I like him. He’s a defender that strikes fear inside you. He’s very strong and big! Some forwards are a little scared. I don’t, but I think a lot of forwards are a little scared.” said Neymar.

Rudiger left Chelsea this season to join Real Madrid in a zero-cost operation. The defender, along with Van Dijk, is the only one present in the list of the best players in the world.

With PSG, Neymar has a contract until 2025 and tends to fulfill the rest of the contract, despite the links with Manchester City and Chelsea.