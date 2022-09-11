High cholesterol? See the 4 worst meats to pass away from them

High cholesterol carries several health risks. According to data from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), four out of ten Brazilians have this higher rate. Not to mention the people who are unaware of the numbers due to lack of routine exams. See the four worst meats for your cholesterol.

First of all, it is important to remember that only a health professional – especially nutritionists – can define what should or should not go into your menu. The answer to this depends on the exams that will indicate the rates, so that you can reach a conclusion of what is necessary for you to take good care of your health.

So always seek professional help.

Worst meats for cholesterol

Cholesterol is much like fats. It is basically produced by the liver and through the fats metabolized by this organ. The concern with it is due to the fact that the greater the concentration of these bad fats in the blood, the more it will accumulate on the walls of the arteries.

By default, the rate for men and women has to be below 190 mg/dL. If it goes beyond that, the patient has high cholesterol and should reinforce care to reverse this situation. High-fat eating is one of the main reasons, but not the only one.

Given this, see which are the worst meats for cholesterol and the size of the importance to avoid their consumption to balance rates and take better care of health.

These cuts, compared to white meats like fish and chicken, have more saturated fat. This does not mean that you should exclude red meat altogether, just reduce consumption and opt for leaner cuts.

It’s a passion of Brazilians, but her fat is even more apparent. The meat is tender and juicy, but has an excess of saturated fat. Leave this option to the exceptions and eat well rarely to avoid problems.

Processed meats should be avoided, especially if rates are above optimal health levels. If you can’t give up right away, look for the less processed options, as they are already out there.

It should also be excluded from the routine and consumed only in a few moments, but in smaller amounts. It is one of the main causes of cardiovascular disease in the world.